Army veteran and GOP Rep. Scott Fitzgerald called out every single Democrat in congress by showing a surprise video of President Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Bill Clinton Chuck Schumer and several other major Democrats advocating for strong border security and deportations in the recent past.

They were speechless…

Disturbing photo shows transgender gunman gleefully gripping rifle

Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who began identifying as female at age 12, killed his mother Jennifer and brother Emmett at their home before opening fire in the library at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing a female teacher and five students aged 13-17, then taking his own life. Photos show the teen happily gripping a rifle alongside somber family photos.

Why it matters: Van Rootselaar had a documented history of mental health issues — he stopped attending school at age 14, was once apprehended for assessment under Canada’s mental health act, and had firearms seized from his home during mental health checks before the gun owner successfully petitioned to have them returned. Jennifer did not have a valid firearms license at the time of her death.

The victims: Twelve-year-old Maya Gebala was shot in the head and neck and doctors warned her mother she “wouldn’t make the night,” with her mother Cia Edmonds saying “our baby needs a miracle.” Twenty-five people were injured in total, and a parent whose son attends the school said his child is now “afraid to go back to school” after knowing Van Rootselaar personally and playing sports with his sister.

The response: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended planned trips to Halifax and the Munich Security Conference, saying he was “devastated” and joined “Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly.” British Columbia Premier David Eby called it an “unimaginable tragedy” and said the community of Tumbler Ridge — a small mountain town of 2,400 — has been left shattered, with those who knew Van Rootselaar describing him as a “quiet kid” often seen “sitting by himself in the corner.”

Mysterious neighborhood dog leads police to missing 3-year-old locked in car

A collie mix in Louisville, Kentucky became an unlikely hero on January 7 when he persistently barked at Louisville Metropolitan Police officers searching for a missing 3-year-old boy, refusing to relent until they followed him directly to the child, who was found locked inside a car in a nearby garage.

What happened: Officer Josh Thompson said he was initially “a little leery” of the unfamiliar dog, but when he jokingly told the collie “hey, let’s go find this kid,” the dog ran into a backyard and led officers to a parked car where the frightened toddler was locked in the front passenger seat. Thompson went into “dad mode,” instructing the boy on how to unlock the door until he could pull it open — at which point the child “jumped from the car, bear hugged my neck, and wouldn’t let go.”

Why it matters: The boy was scared but unharmed and quickly reunited with his family, with Thompson crediting the dog as “a blessing from God that day.” The collie turned out to be a well-known neighborhood fixture in the Okolona area, with local resident Sean Calloway introducing the dog to cameras and declaring him a hero — prompting officers to celebrate by petting the dog and one cheering “Lassie found him.”

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu uses fabricated Epstein document to accuse Trump of sex trafficking at Bondi hearing

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu accuse President Trump of involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation during Wednesday’s House Judiciary hearing with Attorney General Pam Bondi, citing a witness statement claiming a limo driver overheard Trump speaking with Epstein about alleged crimes and met a girl who said she was “raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.”

Lieu then accused Bondi of lying under oath for saying there is “no evidence of a crime” pertaining to the case. Bondi immediately fired back: “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime!”

The problem: The document Lieu cited was entirely fabricated. The DOJ explicitly warned upon releasing the latest Epstein files that “this production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos” and that “some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.” The specific tip Lieu referenced also accused Hillary Clinton of orchestrating the Oklahoma City bombing in the same document.

Why it matters: The incident is the latest example of Democrats seizing on unverified Epstein documents to attack Trump, despite the DOJ’s clear warning that fabricated materials were included in the document dump. The DOJ noted that the claims “are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Federal judge releases four illegal immigrants convicted of murder and child sex crimes from ICE custody

A federal judge in Louisiana, Obama appointee John deGravelles, ordered the release of four illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories from ICE custody on February 6, including individuals convicted of homicide, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking — all of whom had existing deportation orders.