GOP Rep. John James destroyed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a heated congressional hearing for making false claims about the Trump administration’s energy independence agenda.

He trashed the Green New Deal right to her face…

Watch Video

AOC started by criticizing the Trump administration, claiming that its actions are raising energy prices for Americans instead of lowering them. “What we’re seeing is that the Trump administration is saying one thing and doing another!”

"Apparently Democrat gaslighting produces zero emissions,” James quipped at the congresswoman. “Folks in southeast Michigan have experienced their jobs being extinct, shipped to other states, shipped to other countries because Green New Deal woke policies do not work in the real world!”

James noted that the U.S. not being energy independent solidifies its reliance on “dictators and despots” in nations who are not our friends and who compromise our national security.

“Here is the inconvenient truth for my friends on the left,” James started. “Energy produced here in America is cleaner, its safer and it doesn’t threaten our national security! In fact it bolsters it!”

Watch the clip:

Watch Video

Republican brawler goes on EPIC rant, forces Democrat clown Dan Goldman to shut up & TAKE IT

Rep. Mark Green sounded off on Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman for his absurd line of questioning to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in defense of illegal immigrant criminals.

“The left has this incredible hear for the criminal!” Green said. “They defend the criminal over the safety of Americans and the following of the rule of law!”

“The American people recognize who the good guy really is, and it ain’t Tren de Aragua!!” he added.

Watch the explosive moment here:

Watch Video

Together With AMAC

Tired of AARP? There’s a Better Option – And It’s FREE

If you’re 50 or older and looking for a conservative alternative to AARP, now’s the perfect time to make the switch.

AMAC – the Association of Mature American Citizens – is America’s fastest-growing senior organization, and right now, they’re offering a FREE membership for a limited time. That’s right – no credit card, no strings attached.

With AMAC, you’ll be part of a community that shares your values: faith, family, and freedom. Members enjoy access to exclusive benefits, including:

Money-saving discounts on travel, insurance, and everyday essentials

The AMAC Magazine , packed with news and insights from a conservative perspective

Updates on the issues that matter most to you – like Social Security, Medicare, Border Security, and more!

A chance to get involved through AMAC Action, their grassroots advocacy network

Whether you’re looking to save money, stay informed, or make a difference, AMAC is here for you – and now it won’t cost you a dime to get started.

👉 Join the movement today and claim your free membership at

Claim My Free Membership