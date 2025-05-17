PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
6m

Why does the dem party keep pushing ignorant, foolish, vapid, radically unsuited, out-of-touch-with reality people out in front to represent them?

Well informed, classically educated high school students could lead that party better than these worn out radicals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
1m

The Green New Deal was never passed by Congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture