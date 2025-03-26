GOP Rep. and veteran Brian Mast shut down CNN reporter Brianna Keilar, who thought she was going to have an easy slam dunk interview on a Republican after the Trump administration’s military leak of missile strikes in Yemen.

She was very wrong…

Watch Video

“Would you use Signal for classified information?” Keilar asked Mast of the encrypted messaging app used for the communication between personal that was then leaked to The Atlantic.

“I would not use Signal for classified information,” Mast answered, further explaining his own military experience and protocol communicating sensitive information.

“Would you talk about upcoming military operations, weapons that will be used,” Keilar started to ask.

“I may!” Mast inserted, before being snapped at for interrupting. “I don’t really use Signal myself. Going back in time to planning operations as if I was part of the military, yes, there is a very specific difference between is it classified or is it sensitive and if I need to speak to somebody in a different environment where they are not co-located with me and I want to have a conversation, I might be using Signal, why, because it’s authorized end-to-end encryption communication for secure communications.

Keilar again asked, “It’s not a classified platform, right?”

“I think I’ve said that about half a dozen times in this conversation,” Mast reminded her. “If this would have resulted in anything other than a ruthless strike with no American KIA, then it would have been a very different conversation. But the way that it resulted was a very ruthless strike with no American KIA.”

Keilar tries one more thing before ending the interview: comparing the missile strike leak to the mishandling of classified info by Hillary Clinton which Mast has previously condemned. Mast’s response is savage…

“I give you my word as chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, if at any point Sec. Rubio or Sec Hegseth go out there and keep a server in their basement, delete 30,000 emails off of it, then go on the internet and try to figure out how to wipe the server entirely clean while they are under investigation, if they do that I will call for an investigation,” Mast said tongue-in-cheek.

Watch Video

Presented By Priority Gold

The Fed’s Plan to Control Your Money Is Live!

While everyone is focused on tariffs and inflation, the Federal Reserve is quietly rolling out a new program that could give them unprecedented control over your bank account.

They’re already working with over 100 banks to:

Track every transaction you make.

Freeze your account at any time.

Block your ability to send or receive money.

This isn’t a rumor—it’s all laid out in Federal Reserve Docket No. OP-1670, a 93-page document that reveals their plan to monitor and control your finances to shield yourself.

In this free Wealth Defense Guide, we’ll show you 3 simple steps to shield your money from the Fed’s overreach and keep your savings safe.

Click Here to Get Your Free Guide

Get My Free Guide

Greg Abbot FIRES BACK at far-left congresswoman for mocking his wheelchair

Texas Governor Greg Abbott fired back at Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett after she mocked his use of a wheelchair during a Saturday Human Rights Campaign Dinner in Los Angeles.

Crockett referred to the disabled Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” during the dinner.

The Texas governor has used a wheelchair since 1984 when he was injured in a freak accident by a falling tree. He had the chance to respond to Crocketts comment during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Tuesday.

“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats,” Abbott said. “The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it,… It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red.”

Watch the full interview here:

Watch Video