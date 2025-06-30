Army and law enforcement veteran, GOP Rep. Clay Higgins, went off at Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver for harshly criticizing ICE for their role in lawfully removing illegal aliens from the United States after 4 years of Biden’s open border.

“My, my, my… my Democrat colleagues REALLY love illegals in our country…”

“The department has overseen a regime of cruelty, chaos and deep disregard for human dignity all under then pretense of security,” McIver said of ICE. “I represent communities who live in constant fear every single day… This isn’t public safety, it’s state-sponsored fear!”

Higgins collected himself before responding to McIver’s harsh tirade. “It’s stunning for regular Americans, like me, to listen to this passionate defense of the previous administration’s policies and the resulting millions of illegals that entered our country over the last four years!”

“Our border is secure instead of wide open and wild and democrats complain and protest… illegals are being deported, rather than waived in and imported and democrats are angry and protesting! It’s stunning for Americans to witness this!” Higgins erupted.

“Goodness gracious!!!”

Trump admin officially accuses Harvard of civil rights violations for antisemitic activity on campus

The Trump Administration officially accused Harvard University of violating civil rights laws for being “deliberately indifferent” or even a “willful participant” in antisemitism on campus, threatening to pull federal funding.

The Trump administration has formally accused Harvard University of violating civil rights laws by failing to adequately address antisemitism on campus, threatening to revoke all federal funding. A federal task force claimed Harvard was “in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment.”

What did the Admin find? - A 57-page report by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights cited findings from over 50 listening sessions with more than 500 Jewish students, revealing that 60% reported experiencing discrimination, and 44% felt mentally unsafe on campus.

Specific incidents detailed in the report included students being spat on for wearing yarmulkes, harassed with “heil Hitler” chants, and stalked—allegations that the task force claims were largely ignored by university officials.

Trump said negotiations with Harvard may yield a resolution soon: “We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so,” he posted June 20 on Truth Social, adding the university “appears to be committed to doing what is right.”

In response to the investigation, Harvard revealed its Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias Report, as well as an update on disciplinary policies pertaining to respectful dialogue on campus.

