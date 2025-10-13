GOP Rep. Clay Higgins erupted at AOC for blaming red states with little gun control for America’s mass shootings.

He did not hold back…

Click To Watch Video

Meme Of The Day:

Are pro-Palestine leftists finally going to have to admit that Trump did something great?

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

For years liberals have called RFK Jr a QUACK… an ALARMIST… and a CONSPIRACY THEORIST.

But now it appears HE WAS RIGHT about a COVID lab leak…

He was RIGHT about microplastics… And he was RIGHT about FDA corruption.

Now, he’s issued a terrifying new warning that Americans need to hear in 2025.

Millions are in the crosshairs… And if you were born before Jan 1st, 1965, THIS affects you most of all.



Get the full facts here.

Learn More

P.S. Liberals will call THIS crazy too, until they see the data. Learn why RFK Jr is warning Americans about this emerging health crisis before it’s too late. Watch this video now.

Some on the left are actually giving Trump credit for peace deal

Media figures across the political spectrum, including MSNBC’s Jon Meacham and CNN’s Abby Phillip, praised President Donald Trump for securing the Israel-Hamas peace deal, with former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza calling those who won’t give Trump credit “blind.”

Biden administration officials acknowledge Trump’s role: Former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited Trump and his team for their “determination and really hard work,” stating that achieving the peace deal “takes a village” and praising the difficult work involved.

Criticism of Obama’s omission: CNN’s Abby Phillip called out former President Barack Obama for writing about the peace deal without specifically mentioning or crediting Trump, arguing it should be “no problem” to acknowledge Trump’s responsibility for ending the bloodshed.

Democratic leaders commend the president: Key Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris praised Trump and his administration for the deal, with Clinton specifically commending Trump and Arab leaders for their commitment to the 20-point peace plan.

Families reunite with freed Hamas hostages

All 20 living hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, were released on Monday and reunited with their families.

Nationwide celebrations in Israel: Crowds gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli and U.S. flags and cheering as they watched footage of the hostages returning home on big screens, with people across Israel celebrating as military helicopters flew the freed hostages to hospitals for treatment.

Families begin healing process: Released hostages, including Evyatar David who was seen emaciated in a Hamas video, and their families expressed relief and gratitude while acknowledging the long road to physical and psychological recovery ahead after two years of captivity.

Waiting for deceased hostages’ remains: While all living hostages have been returned, families of the 28 deceased hostages are still waiting, with Hamas releasing only four bodies on Monday, as the peace deal also included Israel freeing approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

WATCH: Pissed-off John Barrasso LAMBASTS Democrat failure Chuck Schumer right to his face

Click To Watch Video

Happy Columbus Day to All!