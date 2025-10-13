PolitiBrawl

The guy is 100% correct. I graduated in 1978. That was normal for pickup trucks to have what was called 'headache racks' displaying 1 to 3 rifles on them. No mass shootings at schools or otherwise. That arrived 45 years later. In 1987 my son took his rifle to school in 2nd grade for show and tell. (Unloaded and no ammo).

Clay Higgins is absolutely right about what he said to AOC. She is such a dumb twit. I went to high school during the later 70s myself and it was not unusual to see trucks in the parking lot with rifles and shotguns not just under the seats but also sitting in the gun racks in the back windows. And that doesn't account for the ones that were probably in the trunks of cars. Especially during hunting season. There was never a school shooting my entire 4 years. Now days some shootings are listed as school shootings because they just happened to be near a school even though it happened late at night and the school was not even open.

