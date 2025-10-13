MAGA Army vet DESTROYS AOC for blaming legal gun owners and red states for mass shootings
"In the 70's I was in high school, every vehicle in the parking lot was a pickup truck that had a rifle or a shotgun under the seat and we didn't have school shootings!!!"
GOP Rep. Clay Higgins erupted at AOC for blaming red states with little gun control for America’s mass shootings.
Are pro-Palestine leftists finally going to have to admit that Trump did something great?
Some on the left are actually giving Trump credit for peace deal
Media figures across the political spectrum, including MSNBC’s Jon Meacham and CNN’s Abby Phillip, praised President Donald Trump for securing the Israel-Hamas peace deal, with former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza calling those who won’t give Trump credit “blind.”
Biden administration officials acknowledge Trump’s role: Former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited Trump and his team for their “determination and really hard work,” stating that achieving the peace deal “takes a village” and praising the difficult work involved.
Criticism of Obama’s omission: CNN’s Abby Phillip called out former President Barack Obama for writing about the peace deal without specifically mentioning or crediting Trump, arguing it should be “no problem” to acknowledge Trump’s responsibility for ending the bloodshed.
Democratic leaders commend the president: Key Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris praised Trump and his administration for the deal, with Clinton specifically commending Trump and Arab leaders for their commitment to the 20-point peace plan.
Families reunite with freed Hamas hostages
All 20 living hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, were released on Monday and reunited with their families.
Nationwide celebrations in Israel: Crowds gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli and U.S. flags and cheering as they watched footage of the hostages returning home on big screens, with people across Israel celebrating as military helicopters flew the freed hostages to hospitals for treatment.
Families begin healing process: Released hostages, including Evyatar David who was seen emaciated in a Hamas video, and their families expressed relief and gratitude while acknowledging the long road to physical and psychological recovery ahead after two years of captivity.
Waiting for deceased hostages’ remains: While all living hostages have been returned, families of the 28 deceased hostages are still waiting, with Hamas releasing only four bodies on Monday, as the peace deal also included Israel freeing approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.
The guy is 100% correct. I graduated in 1978. That was normal for pickup trucks to have what was called 'headache racks' displaying 1 to 3 rifles on them. No mass shootings at schools or otherwise. That arrived 45 years later. In 1987 my son took his rifle to school in 2nd grade for show and tell. (Unloaded and no ammo).
Clay Higgins is absolutely right about what he said to AOC. She is such a dumb twit. I went to high school during the later 70s myself and it was not unusual to see trucks in the parking lot with rifles and shotguns not just under the seats but also sitting in the gun racks in the back windows. And that doesn't account for the ones that were probably in the trunks of cars. Especially during hunting season. There was never a school shooting my entire 4 years. Now days some shootings are listed as school shootings because they just happened to be near a school even though it happened late at night and the school was not even open.