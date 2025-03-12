GOP congressman and Army veteran John James called out CNN’s Wolf Blitzer during a live interview for criticizing Trump’s pardon of January 6 rioters who attacked police after calling BLM rioters who attacked police “peaceful protesters.”

Watch Video

“Was President Trump right in commuting the sentences of these rioters who wound up with bats and sticks and beat police officers?!” Blitzer asked James.

The congressman immediately fired back, “You know, leftists weren’t too concerned with attacks on law enforcement when we saw them getting cold cocked on the New York City streets during BLM riots a couple years ago,… If you’re going to be upset with one, you have to be upset with the other, or we call that hypocrisy.”

“Were the BLM rioters right when they went across the country and burned…” James continued before being interrupted.

“I’m not asking about BLM, I’m asking you about January 6!” Blitzer said, frustrated with James’ response.

“You see this is part of your problem!” James responded. “The reason people feel disconnected from pundits and politicians is because you don’t understand where people are coming from. People see chaos all over the country and they see one side get punished while the other doesn’t!”

Watch Blitzer get called out as a hypocrite during the tense interview:

Watch Video

Presented By American Hartford Gold

Hello Friends Bill O'Reilly Here,

I remember how the Great Recession of 2008 wiped out $2.4 trillion dollars from retirement funds.

And now it looks like history is repeating itself.

Experts forecast the coming recession will be even worse than the 2008 financial crisis, including:

• More than 2 million lost jobs

• Stocks plummeting over 20%

• IRAs and 401(k)s to lock in losses of 25% and keep falling

We can't stop the recession from happening, but you can prepare for it.

That's why I've put together a concise guide to help you protect your finances during this downturn.

Request your free guide now to recession-proof your life and protect your IRA, 401(k) and pension savings.

Request My Free Guide

Tim Burchett gives CNN reporter a southern smackdown for trashing DOGE’s “waste and abuse” cuts

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett schooled CNN reporter Brianna Keilar for doubting the efficacy of Elon Musk and DOGE’s effort to eliminate “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal government.

Watch Video

Keilar questioned “the benefits” of DOGE’s cuts to the waste, fraud and abuse in the government, adding that opponents to DOGE have challenged the GOP’s plan to balance the budget, claiming it cannot be achieved with department cuts alone, but would need to include government entitlements like Social Security.

“You’re asking the people who created the problem, did they make a mistake,” Burchett pressed back. “Of course they’re going to tell you ‘no we didn’t make a mistake'!’”

“No one imagined the millions and billions of dollars that are going out,… Do you know we’re giving $40 million a week to the Taliban right now?!!” he continued. “They want to demonize Trump and they want to demonize Elon Musk!”

Keilar protested the congressman’s claim, saying she “just wants to talk about the math.”

“Look at the math! If Elon Musk says he wants to find $1 trillion of waste, fraud and abuse, why don’t we let him find it, what does that hurt?” Burchett said. “Y’all at CNN don’t support one dagum cut!!”

Watch Video