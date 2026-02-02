Army Ranger and GOP Rep. Warren Davidson clashed with Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters for demonizing ICE agents and suggesting that a “Civil War” in America is imminent.

“The invasion you are fueling of our country is TREASON!” Davidson snapped at Waters. “Silence, the time is mine!”

Billie Eilish uses Grammy speech to attack ICE: “No one is illegal on stolen land”

Pop star Billie Eilish made her Song of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammys Sunday night almost entirely about politics, wearing an “ICE Out” pin and saying “fuck ICE” while barely thanking anyone for the award.

What she said: Standing next to her brother and producer Finneas, Eilish declared “We need to keep speaking up and keep protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter... And fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say.” Her comments received thunderous applause from the audience of Hollywood elites at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Others joined in: Eilish was one of many celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kehlani, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon wearing “ICE out” pins in solidarity with protesters over the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Bad Bunny also said in his acceptance speech “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

“Melania” documentary defies expectations with surprise box office success

The documentary “Melania,” detailing 20 days in the first lady’s life before President Trump’s second term, earned approximately $7 million in its opening weekend — the best opening for a documentary in over a decade, shocking Hollywood observers who predicted it would bomb.

Why it matters: Industry insiders were skeptical based on sluggish advance ticket sales and social media posts showing nearly empty theaters, with initial projections placing the film at only $5 million. The Hollywood Reporter noted “no one saw that coming,” while Rolling Stone said the film is “proving the haters and losers wrong.”

The numbers: Amazon MGM Studios spent $40 million producing the Brett Ratner-directed film plus another $35 million on marketing, but the studio plans to recoup costs through licensing deals and by adding it to Prime Video. The film earned a 99% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes despite being widely panned by critics as “propaganda.”

What they’re saying: “We’re very encouraged by the strong start and positive audience response, with early box office for ‘Melania’ exceeding our expectations,” said Amazon MGM’s head of domestic theatrical distribution Kevin Wilson, calling the opening “an important first step” in the film’s long-term lifecycle.

LAPD won’t enforce Gavin Newsom’s federal agent mask ban

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said his department will not enforce California’s new law requiring federal agents to wear visible identification, calling it “not well thought out.”

Why it matters: The decision creates a standoff between state law and federal operations, with McDonnell citing safety concerns about “one armed agency approaching another armed agency to create conflict over something that would be a misdemeanor at best.”

What’s happening: California’s “No Secret Police Act,” signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and effective January 1, mandates visible identification for federal agents and permits violations to be cited as misdemeanors. The Department of Justice is challenging the law as unconstitutional, arguing it creates risks for agents including harassment.

The backdrop: The controversy comes after masked mobs clashed with federal officers outside the Metropolitan Detention Center over the weekend, with protesters throwing water bottles, rocks, and debris at law enforcement. McDonnell expressed frustration with federal immigration enforcement tactics but said he’d like to see “tactical changes” rather than create conflict between armed agencies.

Boston Mayor Wu claims “every human being” has legal right to enter U.S.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is facing renewed backlash after a March interview resurfaced in which she stated, “Every single human being has the legal right to come to the United States and seek shelter” — a claim that contradicts federal immigration law.