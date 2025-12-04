GOP Rep. Young Kim of California fired back at Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin over the Democrat Party’s shift to embrace socialist policies while undermining Trump; something she knows a lot about having escaped socialism herself and living through the aftermath of the Korean War.

Watch the clash of ideologies here:

Virginia resident charged in January 2021 capitol pipe bomb case

Federal agents apprehended Brian Cole Jr., age 30, from Woodbridge, Virginia, for allegedly placing explosive devices near the Capitol more than four years ago, with the Justice Department criticizing the Biden administration for investigative delays.

J6 pipe bomb suspect, FBI

Long-awaited arrest: Cole entered FBI custody Thursday on charges related to deploying an explosive device, with his initial court hearing set for Friday in the nation’s capital, while law enforcement executes search activities at his home and his step-grandfather acknowledged contact with federal investigators but declined further comment.

Political finger-pointing over timeline: Attorney General Pam Bondi slammed the former administration for letting the investigation sit dormant, asserting recent months brought intensive evidence review of materials that languished at the bureau for years, with prosecutors making the breakthrough through persistent detective work rather than fresh leads or witness testimony.

Threat assessment details: Investigators recovered two functional explosive devices positioned near both major party committee offices as demonstrators converged on the Capitol to contest election outcomes, with security camera recordings from the day before showing a concealed individual wearing casual athletic footwear and carrying what investigators believe held one of the devices through a congressional neighborhood well before their discovery.

Federal authorities investigate post-arrival radicalization of DC attack suspect

Federal officials are exploring whether the Afghan man charged with shooting two National Guard soldiers underwent radicalization on American soil after successfully passing security checks conducted by two different presidential administrations.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspected DC gunman

Clean background, troubling outcome: Rahmanullah Lakanwal, age 29, cleared background investigations when he arrived following the 2021 Kabul evacuation and again when receiving asylum approval this past April under Trump, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declaring investigators think “he was radicalized since he’s been here” through relationships in his Pacific Northwest community.

Screening system boundaries: Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the inherent challenges of preventive security measures, explaining authorities can only evaluate someone’s historical record rather than predict future actions, while a former intelligence official noted Lakanwal’s completely clean record made prevention extremely difficult.

Mystery behind the violence: Authorities are working to understand what prompted Lakanwal—a father who previously assisted CIA operations in Afghanistan—to drive cross-country from Washington state and open fire on Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe near the White House, with potential factors including money troubles from work permit expiration, mental health struggles, or unverified claims about Taliban coercion targeting his relatives.

The administration answered by shutting down Afghan asylum pathways and blocking entry from nearly two dozen nations, while Lakanwal entered a not guilty plea during a video hearing from his hospital room.

Charlie Kirk’s final book on sabbath observance to be released

The late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s last book urging Americans to honor the Sabbath is being published this week, with his widow Erika adding a heartfelt foreword following his assassination in September.

Testament to lived convictions: “Stop, In the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” represents Kirk’s deeply personal beliefs rather than abstract theory, according to Erika Kirk, who now serves as Turning Point USA CEO and describes the manuscript as “one of Charlie’s most enduring gifts to the world” containing lasting truths.

Manifesto against modern chaos: Kirk described his work as a call to combat the relentless pace of contemporary existence, targeting “the exhausted parent, the anxious student, the burned-out executive, the soul-numbed scroller” while arguing America’s abandonment of the Sabbath coincides with declining emotional, spiritual, and communal health markers despite increased productivity and digital connectivity.

Personal spiritual journey shared: The introduction recounts Kirk’s own 2021 rediscovery of Sabbath rest during a period of internal struggle despite outward success following his marriage, offering practical guidance on how setting aside one day weekly for rest can restore balance, reduce anxiety, and reconnect individuals with God, family, and themselves.

The book releases December 9.

Halle Berry slams Gov. Newsom over vetoed menopause bill: “should NOT be our president!”

Actress Halle Berry shocked the public after criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom during a high-profile summit appearance, condemning his repeated rejection of menopause care legislation.