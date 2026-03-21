MAGA Air Force veteran William Timmons debunked Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin’s false claims accusing President Donald Trump of financial corruption, in front of the entire nation during a tense argument in congress.

“You are saying this is similar to Hunter Biden running all over the world and selling ‘The Big Guy’s’ influence?!!” Timmons fired back at Raksin. “That is an outright lie!!”

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Together with Health Sciences Institute

RFK Jr.’s genius MAHA strategy

If you’re worried that the MAHA is slowing down, this will put your mind at ease

RFK Jr.’s crusade against medical corruption is just getting started. And his strategy is absolutely genius.

His policies are forcing the so-called “elites” to overreact and expose their true agendas. And what we’re discovering is absolutely shocking.

In fact, this MAHA doctor has just released an expose on what may be the biggest scandal in all of medicine.

He proves that some of the deadliest diseases in America - like Alzheimer’s Disease - are almost completely man-made.

And because we can see how they were made - we now have simple protocols to reverse the symptoms.

This is how MAHA is winning.

P.S. If you’re worried that the MAHA is slowing down, this video will put your mind at ease. The “mass poisoners” are FINALLY being called out by name. And the true cures and treatments that have been covered up are finally being released.

Click here to see the full story.

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Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe violently attacked on LA’s Skid Row while investigating alleged voter fraud

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and his team were violently attacked on Skid Row while confronting men accused of voter fraud, with his cameraman allegedly punched in the face and neck and others hit with pepper spray, forcing the group to flee. O’Keefe wrote on social media “we were in the heart of Skid Row confronting the petitioners who my team caught on tape illegally offering drugs for ballot signatures,” adding some team members “had to run 10 blocks to get out.”

Why it matters: O’Keefe released undercover footage earlier this week showing himself posing as a homeless person on Skid Row, watching people sign an election-related petition and receive cash—illegal in California—with petitioners suggesting at least one homeless person fake their address and sign it as “Pinocchio Lane.” The footage captured individuals talking about being paid per signature, suggesting people use inaccurate addresses, and offering cigarettes, cash, or drugs in exchange for signatures.

What’s next: Officials acknowledged the video, with a federal prosecutor signaling potential election law violations would be taken seriously, though no specific investigation has been confirmed. Project Veritas, known for undercover sting videos exposing alleged misconduct, has released footage claiming election-related fraud, though officials say no widespread illegal activity has been found.

Elon Musk offers to pay TSA salaries as DHS shutdown enters second month, leaving 50,000 workers without pay

Elon Musk offered Saturday to personally cover TSA agent salaries as a partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown stretches into its second month, writing on X “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports.”

The situation: Roughly 50,000 TSA workers classified as essential employees are working without pay and approaching a second missed paycheck, with security wait times stretching beyond three hours at major hubs—120 minutes in Houston, 70 minutes in Atlanta, and 46 minutes at LaGuardia.

Why it matters: Union officials say officers are sleeping in cars, facing eviction, selling plasma, or taking gig jobs delivering packages while airports respond with emergency food drives, meal vouchers, gas cards, and on-site pantries. Hundreds have already quit, raising concerns staffing shortages could persist even after funding is restored. Republicans push for funding individual DHS branches while Democrats refuse until immigration reform is promised, leaving the agency in limbo despite ICE and CBP continuing operations funded by the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The complications: Musk’s offer raises legal and logistical questions about whether a private individual could directly pay federal employees within labor and appropriations laws, as federal pay is tightly controlled by Congress and outside compensation could conflict with ethics rules.

NYC Mayor Mamdani breaks Ramadan fast at Rikers Island with Muslim inmates, calls it “one of most meaningful evenings”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke his Ramadan fast with Muslim inmates at Rikers Island, calling it “one of the most meaningful evenings” he’s had as mayor and saying “this is me just being a Muslim New Yorker. There are some for whom that is a political act.” Before arriving, he reiterated his pledge to shut down the jail and absorb the population into borough-based jails, hinting at plans to hire a facilitator to expedite closure.