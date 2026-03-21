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Lisa Jensen's avatar
Lisa Jensen
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There has never been a more corrupt president, possibly a more corrupt political figure in history than Donald Trump. You can’t be serious with this piece even the maggots know how corrupt he is, they just don’t care.

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