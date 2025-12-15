When the city of Chicago was actively and often violently resisting Operation Midway Blitz, the Trump administration attempted to deploy the National Guard to help protect federal agents and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in nearby Broadview.

The facility in Broadview was heavily targeted by anti-ICE protesters and rioters late into fall, which was helped by the warmer-than-usual weather. Crowds attacked federal agents trying to access the facility or threatened violence against agents. It was clear the Broadview Police Department was too small and too afraid to get involved with crowd control when things got heavy.

One thing was certain: the National Guard was a needed force to help protect the life and property of the federal government, bringing us to the topic of this column.

A member of the Illinois National Guard made the decision to not only openly declare she would not deploy to Chicago if activated, but gave an interview to CNN and CBS News back in October to explain why.

Staff Sergeant Demi Palecek said one of the reasons she was not comfortable with the prospect of being sent to Chicago was because, “I am Mexican.”

“It’s disheartening to be forced to go against your community members and your neighbors,” she continued. “It feels illegal. This is not what we signed up to do.”

It should be noted Palecek was a Democratic state legislative candidate from Illinois’s 13th District, so that partially explains her asinine decision to go public with this statement.

What struck me the most about her comments was saying that she was “Mexican.” Her biography on her campaign website does not say she was born in Mexico, but even if she was, all of that goes out the window when she became a U.S. citizen, and especially when you take the oath of enlistment.

I should know because I took the same oath when I went into the Marine Corps Reserves.

Palecek’s “I am Mexican” comment undermines the Left’s argument that mass migration from anywhere does not have problems when it comes to loyalty for the United States. Beyond Chicago, we see such problems with the recent Somalis in Minneapolis, and the Los Angeles during the height of the anti-ICE riots this past summer, with all the Mexican and Latin Americans flags being waved.

The funny reality is actual Mexicans from Mexico would not consider Palecek to be “Mexican” because she does not live in Mexico. It is a cultural phenomenon that I am familiar with because I see it all the time on social media when Latinos in the United States proudly declare their identity as Mexican. Comments are rife with people calling them “no sabo” kids and “gringos” because they were born and raised in the United States. It doesn’t matter if they speak Spanish because it’s not Mexican Spanish. This doesn’t apply to everyone in Latin America, but it is certainly a trend that can’t be ignored if you’re in the know.

Palecek also ignores why such a deployment was necessary during the height of the riots and protests. Her unit would not be needed if locals in the Chicago area did not react violently to federal immigration officials carrying out operations.

Thanks to winter, things have cooled down, but it can be sure the situation in Chicago and other cities will heat up once again come springtime.

Which is why Palecek’s comment is such a slap to the face for Latinos who are proud to be from the United States, such as myself. Yes, you can appreciate culture from Latin America, but if you serve the U.S. in uniform, your loyalty is to the U.S.