Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who pressed him on why ICE agents were not wearing bodycams during two recent agent-involved shootings in Texas and Maine.

“Good question! When the Democrats shut down the DHS, (ICE) wanted bodycams. There was $120 million in the budget they were holding up to buy those bodycams,” Homan explained. “That was delayed by the shutdown and we all know who shut the government down!”

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Pentagon identifies two US soldiers killed in Iranian missile strike on Jordan base

The Defense Department confirmed Monday that Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, and First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, were killed in Friday’s Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base east of Amman, Jordan. A third service member, not yet publicly identified, died Saturday in Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone, bringing the total American deaths from the weekend to three.

The deaths prompted a ninth consecutive night of US airstrikes against Iran, which President Trump said were carried out “in honor of” the fallen troops. Iran has accused the US of striking an Iranian nuclear facility as part of the retaliatory campaign.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that Iran has been “very, very badly damaged” militarily, asserting the US now controls the Strait of Hormuz while Iran has little remaining military capability beyond missiles and drones.

Commie Mamdani struggles to define who is “working class” in NY Times Interview

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a halting answer when pressed by the New York Times to define who qualifies as “working class”, the constituency he claims to champion. He initially suggested anyone who works to pay their bills, then floated a million dollars annually as a rough threshold when pushed, while acknowledging he hadn’t drawn precise lines and deflecting toward broader messaging about inclusion.

"So someone making $250,000 a year is working class?" the Times reporter asked.

“I haven’t sat at home and asked myself where it starts and stops. What I would say is those who are working to try and afford the basic dignities of life and aren’t able to do so, I think that that is also working class. Oftentimes we’re asked how we divide this country. I think there’s only one majority in this country — it’s the working class,” Mamdani answered.

The exchange highlighted the rhetorical tension in Mamdani’s populist platform. When the interviewer noted his definition could group janitors and lawyers in the same category, Mamdani pivoted to talking about New Yorkers’ desire to afford a good life rather than answering directly.

The interview drew additional attention for Mamdani’s revelation that his administration is actively exploring whether New York City could arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visits for September’s UN General Assembly, calling him a “war criminal” who “belongs in The Hague.” “Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do,” Mamdani explained.

Fox News analyst speaks up about mother’s Alzheimer's diagnosis

Fox News political analyst Guy Benson revealed his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis for the first time Wednesday.

In conjunction with the announcement, Benson interviewed Alzheimer's patient and former internal medicine physician Brent Beasley , who explained how early diagnosis and treatment have allowed him to stabilize and continue living on his own terms.

The discussion shines a light on a disease affecting more than 7 million Americans and underscores the timeliness of President Trump's commitment to reform America's health system and accelerate Alzheimer's research and innovation through his Make America Healthy Again Commission.

President Trump congratulates JD Vance’s family on new baby boy

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their 4th child into the world on Sunday morning.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” Vance wrote in a statement.