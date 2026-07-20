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R. Scott Allen's avatar
R. Scott Allen
1h

Idiot kaitlan collins never fails to be a fool and a tool!💩🙈

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Seen that too's avatar
Seen that too
3h

Like anyone on cnn knows what they're talking about.

They are all a tasteless bad joke.

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