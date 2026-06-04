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Blair Marionneaux's avatar
Blair Marionneaux
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The California dems are stealing the election in plain sight. The ridiculous Mail in Ballots will suspiciously grow in favor of Bass. My only hope is Senate Republicans will see that the only way to free and fair elections is the save act.

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