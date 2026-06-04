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Election night in Los Angeles took place on Tuesday and it appears the city’s electorate, at least those who bothered to vote, want to keep it on the path of decline.

At time of writing, Mayor Karen Bass has been the only candidate to officially be going to the runoff election in November since none of the candidates got over 50% of the vote. Bass got 172,720 votes, or 34.8%.

Spencer Pratt, whose campaign gained momentum off of cutting ads against his opponents and common sense campaign promises, is in second place at 30.%, or 151,149 votes.

In third place is Councilmember Nithya Raman with 110,848 votes, 22.3%. It is possible that Raman could get into second place with the mail-in ballots being counted after Election Day.

With that said, the fact Bass was able to easily sail into a runoff election proves that despite being extremely unpopular, even among Democrats, voters either felt like she is still the best option or did not vote at all.

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This shows people in Los Angeles, through their votes and inaction, are fine with the deliberate decline and destruction of a once great city. It is damning even being made aware of the dog abuse crisis in Skid Row, almost 200,000 voters said Bass is the person for the top job. So much for being a dog-friendly city.

This, of course, does not begin to touch on Los Angeles’ ill-prepared response to the 2025 wildfires while Bass was on the other side of the world.

At this point, I do not know what it would take for voters in Los Angeles to wake up. They are beholden to their progressive values, no matter how destructive those values are towards their own quality of life.

The criticisms of Pratt being “MAGA” for running a campaign on enforcing laws and stopping drug addicts from ruling the streets is revealing in the worst possible way. The progressives would rather go down with the ship instead of taking a life boat because the captain appears to be “MAGA.”

How do you break through that mindset? I have no idea. If Pratt does make it to the runoff, it will be an uphill battle as it can be certain he will not get many Raman voters. He will have to turnout voters who did not vote the first time. Still, Pratt is in high spirits since detectors believed he would not make it this far. It will be up to those same voters whether he will go any further.

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