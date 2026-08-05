The Italian American Civil Rights League took a stand in Little Italy on Friday against Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s repeated disrespect towards the Italian community as well as his radical left-wing agenda for New York City.

“Mamdani is a punk! He’s not a New Yorker, he needs to step down!”

Click To Watch Video

Far-left El-Sayed defeats Stevens in closest major progressive primary win of the cycle

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary Wednesday, winning by fewer than 15,000 votes out of more than 1.5 million cast — a surprisingly tight margin after polls showed him leading by double digits.

The race became the most expensive Democratic Senate primary in history, with over $80 million spent. El-Sayed, backed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ran on Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and ending US aid to Israel.

The victory is the far-left’s most significant midterm win yet because it came in a purple state — unlike DSA victories in deep-blue New York and Colorado districts. El-Sayed would become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate if he defeats Republican Mike Rogers in November.

Rogers predicted El-Sayed’s bruising primary would create a “coalition problem” heading into the general election, which Democrats view as critical to flipping Senate control.

Sponsored by Health Science Institute

Exec Order 14155 creates new health benefit for seniors

Now it’s time to claim it

ATTENTION:

Are you an American taxpayer?

Are you over the age of 54?

Thanks to President Trump’s Executive Order 14155, you are entitled to a new health benefit.

Click here to claim it now.

Learn More

DSA continues primary sweep as McKinney ousts Michigan incumbent Thanedar

State Rep. Donavan McKinney, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, defeated incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Tuesday, extending the DSA’s remarkable primary winning streak.

The victory adds to a wave of socialist primary wins this cycle that includes unseating veteran incumbents in New York, Colorado, and now Michigan — with DSA-aligned candidates consistently toppling establishment Democrats.

Thanedar’s defeat is notable because he is himself a progressive — but broke with the DSA in October 2023 over his support for Israel following the Hamas attacks, making him a target for the movement’s more anti-Israel faction. McKinney campaigned on affordability, climate justice, and portrayed Thanedar as a self-made multimillionaire too wealthy and out-of-touch to represent working constituents.

McKinney advances to the November general election in a heavily Democratic district, virtually guaranteeing another DSA member joins Congress in January.

Ohio dad charged after shooting man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter

Malik Chandler, 31, of Grove City, Ohio, was charged with felonious assault after shooting Diego Montoya Gonzalez, 20, who is accused of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter. Chandler lured Gonzalez to his home by posing as his daughter on TikTok, intending to detain him for police, but fired his weapon when he believed Gonzalez was reaching for a gun.

Gonzalez was hospitalized and survived. Chandler surrendered to police without incident and was released on $100,000 bond.