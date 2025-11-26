GOP Rep. Lisa Mclain fired back at Trump-derranged Wolf Blitzer for comparing President Donald Trump’s military orders to those of the Nazi’s murdering jews in WW2.

Her response was perfect, watch it right here:

Mother of White House press secretary’s nephew detained by ICE

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, described by DHS as “a criminal illegal alien from Brazil” who shares an 11-year-old son with Karoline Leavitt’s older brother Michael, was taken into custody in Revere, Massachusetts after allegedly overstaying her tourist visa that expired in June 1999 and is being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center awaiting removal proceedings.

Leavitt has no comment, source claims child lives with father: Karoline Leavitt, 28, told WMUR she had no comment on Ferreira’s arrest, while a source said the women have not spoken in many years and claimed “the child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother,” with Michael Leavitt stating his only concern is “the safety, well-being, and privacy of my son.”

Lawyer contests arrest, claims she maintained DACA status: Ferreira’s attorney Todd Pomerleau said she “maintained her legal status” under the Obama-era DACA program and “is in the process of actually getting her green card,” insisting “Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever” and calling her “a great mom” who was “abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving,” though DHS claims she was once arrested on suspicion of battery.

Arrest part of Trump’s mass deportation campaign: The detention comes as Trump and his team have organized a “mass deportation campaign” involving ICE, Border Patrol, and National Guard operations across the U.S., with DHS stating “all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation,” while a GoFundMe set up by Ferreira’s relative says she was brought to the U.S. as a child in 1998 and “has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here.”

Universities host “decolonizing” Thanksgiving events

The University of California, Davis hosted a Zoom event called “Decolonizing Thanksgiving in the Classroom” to discuss “reframing classroom practices” by “centering perspectives from Turtle Island,” while MIT students were invited to a “4th annual Thanksgiving Myth-busting” event including a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” viewing and a trip to the National Indigenous Day of Mourning rally in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Schools refer to Thanksgiving as “Day of Mourning”: The University of Massachusetts called Thursday a “Day of Mourning” on its DEI website, while Albuquerque Public Schools sent students a November update explaining that “many native people do not celebrate” Thanksgiving because it is a “reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the appropriation of Native lands, and the erasure of Indigenous cultures,” with Berkeley Unified School District also using the term “mourning” in its teaching guide.

Education watchdog defends traditional holiday: Paul Runko of Defending Education told Fox News Digital that “Thanksgiving is meant to bring people together, not to divide students or cast blame over heritage,” noting that “236 years ago, President George Washington urged Americans to set aside a day to give thanks for the blessings and abundance of our nation” with presidents throughout history continuing that tradition.

Tennessee special election competitive in Trump-Won district

A Tennessee congressional race is defying expectations, with Republican Matt Van Epps holding only a narrow advantage over Democratic challenger Aftyn Behn, who expresses how she openly hates Nashville, TN culture, in a district Donald Trump carried by 22 points in 2024, according to fresh polling data.

Razor-thin margin: Van Epps leads Behn 48%-46% among likely voters in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, per an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey, with turnout patterns favoring the Republican among Election Day voters and the Democrat among early voters.

Demographic battleground: The race reveals sharp divisions, with voters under 40 backing Behn at 64% while those over 70 support Van Epps at 61%, alongside a gender gap showing men favoring Van Epps by nine points and women preferring Behn by six points

National implications: A Democratic victory on December 2 would slash the House GOP majority to just three seats, following Republican losses in recent New Jersey and Virginia elections, while Trump’s approval sits narrowly underwater at 47%-49% in the heavily conservative district

The contest fills the vacancy left by former Rep. Mark Green, who departed Congress earlier this year for the private sector.

Trump delays Ukraine peace summit, despite Zelensky’s Thanksgiving timeline

President Trump abruptly postponed hopes for an imminent peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, announcing he would dispatch envoys to both nations rather than meet directly with leaders until a final deal emerges.

Summit hopes crushed mid-interview: Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak learned in real-time during a Post interview that Trump posted on Truth Social he was sending Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to Ukraine and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia, abandoning his earlier Thanksgiving deadline for ending the war.

19-point plan in limbo: Yermak had anticipated Trump and Zelensky would sign a peace proposal at Mar-a-Lago over the holiday weekend, but the agreement—negotiated Sunday between U.S. and Ukrainian officials—requires resolution of sensitive issues and faces the major hurdle of securing Russian acceptance.

Urgency from Kyiv: Ukrainian officials stressed the devastating human cost of delays, with Yermak emphasizing that daily Russian missile attacks claim civilian lives and asserting only American pressure through sanctions and global influence can force Moscow into negotiations.

Trump indicated he would only meet with Zelensky and Putin once a peace deal reaches its final stages, despite Ukraine’s push for immediate action.