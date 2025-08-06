GOP Rep. Lisa McClain shut down Wolf Blitzer’s complaining about Republican “gerrymandering,” confronting him withn the fact that Democrats hav been guilty of doing so for years, and now Republicans are finally fighting back.

“We didn’t make the rules of the game,… We are now playing the game!” McClain told Blitzer.

Developing: 5 soldier injured in Georgia Fort Stewart shooting

A U.S. Army sergeant opened fire at Fort Stewart, Georgia on Wednesday, injuring at least five soldiers in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area before being apprehended.

The incident occurred quickly with rapid response - law enforcement was dispatched at 10:56 a.m., the suspect was captured at 11:35 a.m., and the base lockdown was lifted by 12:10 p.m.

All injured soldiers were treated on-site and transported to Winn Army Community Hospital , though their current conditions remain unknown.

President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were all briefed on the incident, with the FBI coordinating the investigation alongside Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Fort Stewart serves approximately 15,000 active-duty soldiers and 16,000 family members, with Georgia officials including Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock expressing prayers and support for the victims and their families.

