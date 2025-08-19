GOP Rep. Lisa McClain shot back at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for blaming guns, not criminals, for rampant violent crime.

Her response was perfect:

“Total crime up 27% in D.C. from the same time last year, motor vehicle theft up 110%, homicides of 12%, sexual abuse is up 53% and property crime is up 30%, that’s not a good position of the law abiding citizens to be in! Why? Consequence to the action…” McClain told Crockett.

“67% of the people who committed an action didn’t have a consequence to those actions. I wonder what kind of behavior that lead to…” she added, stating the obvious for the Democrats.

Watch McClain go off at the Democrats for failing the people of D.C.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

When RFK Jr warned that COVID 19 originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China… liberals laughed and called him a conspiracy theorist.

NOW the FBI, CIA and Department of Energy all agree that Covid-19 most likely originated from a Wuhan lab leak…

Once again Kennedy was proven right.

But RFK Jr.'s next WARNING could be far worse for millions of Americans.



Before the deep state's smear campaign really revs up—see it here for yourself.

Learn More

Students suspended after questioning transgender student in locker room

Two Virginia high school students have been suspended for 10 days after questioning why a transgender student was in the boys' locker room, a decision that has drawn criticism from parents and the state's attorney general who called the school district's investigation biased and retaliatory.

Loudoun County Public Schools found the Stone Bridge High School boys responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination following a Title IX investigation into an incident where they questioned why a female student identifying as male was in the boys' locker room.

Parents and Virginia Attorney General condemn decision as biased and retaliatory - The boys' families are furious about the suspensions, with one parent moving out of state, while Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares referred LCPS to federal authorities, arguing the school improperly targeted students for expressing discomfort rather than actual misconduct.

Video evidence shows boys asking transgender student to leave, not discriminatory behavior - The incident was recorded by the transgender student, and according to Miyares, the footage showed the boys simply asking the person recording to leave rather than displaying discriminatory or derogatory behavior toward the student.

Punishment includes no-contact orders and permanent academic record impact - The suspended students face no-contact orders preventing them from sharing classes with the complainant and must meet with administrators for corrective action plans, with parents concerned the suspensions on permanent records could affect college applications.

Case highlights ongoing controversy over LCPS Policy 8040 - The incident stems from the school district's controversial 2021 policy allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity rather than biological sex, with this being the latest in a series of high-profile LCPS controversies involving transgender policies.

DOJ agrees to provide Epstein documents starting Friday Politibrawl · Aug 19 The Epstein Files saga continues as The Department of Justice agreed agreed to hand over any Jeffrey Epstein-related documents to Congress beginning this Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced. Read full story

Joy Reid says white people "can't originally invent anything" in racist podcast rant

Fired MSNBC host, Joy Reid, claimed on Wajahat Ali's "Left Hook" podcast that Black people created country music, hip hop, R&B, jazz, and rock and roll, while white people couldn't invent these genres, also claiming Black people "make the food better" and "make the economy better."