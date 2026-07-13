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South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, 62, to fill the Senate seat left vacant by her brother Lindsey Graham’s sudden death Saturday. The appointment came less than 48 hours after Graham’s passing and followed a public push from President Donald Trump, who called it a “fabulous tribute” to the late senator.

"Lindsey has always been there for me. Now, I will be there for him,” Nordone said in her acceptance speech, Monday afternoon.

Nordone agreed to serve during a late-night phone call with McMaster, reportedly through tears. She will become South Carolina’s first female senator, holding the seat through January 3 while voters choose a permanent successor in November.

Nordone has no prior elected office experience and has spent much of her life outside the public eye, working as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. Graham raised her after their mother died when she was 11.

The D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office provided an initial assessment on Sunday for the cause of Senator Graham’s death.

Graham’s office first described his death as the result of a “brief and sudden illness.”

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Bill Melugin said the office explained Graham died from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.” This means he died from a tear in the aorta caused by hardening and narrowing of arteries due to underlying cardiovascular disease.

“The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death,” the Office’s statement continued.

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There have been questions as to the timing of Graham’s death, considering he had recently traveled to Ukraine, but being 71 years-old and having lived past his parents’ age, the initial assessment does provide clarity.

President Trump released the following statement on Graham’s death:

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

Trump further ordered American flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Graham until this Saturday.

While not an early supporter of Trump, going so far as to heavily criticize him during the 2016 election, Graham came around to the President and had his moments where he went to the mat for Trump’s priorities.

The most famous of which was Graham’s impassioned defense of then-Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing amid baseless rape and sexual misconduct allegations.