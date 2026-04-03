Matt Miller tried to talk to liberals protesting at the Supreme Court to preserve Birthright Citizenship as justices heard oral arguments concerning President Donald Trump’s executive order removing the policy.

They really didn’t like when he asked this one simple question… “How many illegal immigrants do you want America to take in?”

“You’re asking gotcha questions!!” one woman snapped at Miller, interrupting his interview.

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Rep. Tim Burchett says Americans would be “up at night worrying” if they knew what he’s been briefed on about extraterrestrial life

Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax that Americans would be “up at night, worrying about, thinking about this stuff” if the government released what he’s seen, saying “I’ve been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is.” The House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets member recalled being briefed two weeks ago “on an issue” about extraterrestrial life that “would have set the Earth on fire” and “unglued” the country if released, adding “they would demand answers.”

Why it matters: When shown a clip of former Rep. Matt Gaetz alleging knowledge of alien-human hybrid breeding programs, Burchett said “I’m still a member of Congress, so I can’t really comment too much on what Matt said,” adding he was “being 100% serious.” He revealed being told by “some arrogant, unelected bureaucrat that the president is on a need-to-know basis,” saying “I think that says everything it needs to be said about what’s going on.”

The disappearances: Burchett weighed in on the “alarming string of disappearances and deaths among the country’s top researchers,” including retired Air Force Gen. William McCasland in February and rocket scientist Monica Reza eight months earlier, saying “there are no coincidences in this town. These folks have disappeared or died mysteriously,” adding “for the record, I’m not suicidal, and I don’t take risks.”

Acting AG Todd Blanche denies Trump fired Pam Bondi over Epstein files handling

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche denied reports that President Trump fired Pam Bondi over her handling of Epstein files, telling “Jesse Watters Primetime” Thursday “I have never heard President Trump say that the attorney general was — that anything that happened to her — had anything to do with the Epstein files.” Blanche also dismissed a Daily Mail report claiming Trump believed Bondi tipped off Rep. Eric Swalwell about the FBI’s plan to release files on Chinese spy Christine Fang, saying “I would not believe that for a second — absolutely, positively not.”

Why it matters: Bondi’s ousting marked Trump’s second Cabinet shakeup in one month after firing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on March 5. Blanche said he and Bondi handled the Epstein assignment and the Justice Department “has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” making “every single congressman, senator available to come and see any document redacted, unredacted,” adding “to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

What’s next: Trump confirmed Bondi’s ousting on Truth Social, calling her a “Great American Patriot” and saying she will transition to the private sector, while calling Blanche a “respected Legal Mind” to intermittently serve as AG until a permanent replacement is found. EPA Director Lee Zeldin is reportedly being considered to replace Bondi, with discussions about the transition taking place during a Tuesday White House meeting.

US payrolls surge by 178,000 in March, smashing forecast of 59,000 as unemployment falls to 4.3%

Employment in the United States expanded by 178,000 in March and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, smashing economists’ forecast of 59,000 jobs added with unemployment holding at 4.4%.