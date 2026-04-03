PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
3d

If the parents are not citizens of this country and have children here, they should not be considered legal citizens. They sneaked Into this country and should to be rewarded

anything.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
3d

WE NEED fewer people so stupid they think our nation is theirs to give away.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture