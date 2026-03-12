Matt Miller asked liberals in Washington D.C. to react to President Donald Trump’s official written justification for striking Iran. When they trashed the justification as “vague” and “ridiculous,” he revealed that it was actually President Barack Obama’s justification for bombing Libya in 2011 without congressional approval.

They were not happy at all, being exposed for their clear hypocrisy.

“We’re just trying to see if people are consistent in their views or if they just have Trump Derangement Syndrome…”

Oil prices spike above $100 after Iran attacks six tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices briefly spiked above $100 per barrel Thursday after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked six tankers in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, with the two most recent attacks by explosive-laden boats hitting the Safesea Vishnu and Zefyros in Iraqi waters, killing at least one crew member and setting vessels ablaze. Brent crude futures jumped past $100 before falling back to around $96.50 per barrel as of 7 a.m. ET.

Why it matters: The IRGC warned that any vessel attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz—through which an estimated one-fifth of the world’s oil passes—is subject to attack, with a spokesperson saying “expect oil at $200 per barrel. The price of oil depends on regional security, and you are the main source of insecurity in the region.” The attacks came hours after President Trump ordered the release of 172 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat gas prices that have surged an average of 60 cents per gallon since US-Israel joint attacks on Iran began Feb. 28.

The casualties: The Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” causing a fire and damaging the engine room, with “three crew members reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room” while the remaining 20 were safely evacuated to Oman. The Japan-flagged ONE Majesty and Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth also sustained damage from unknown projectiles, though all crew members on those vessels are safe. The IRGC released video of the burning Safesea Vishnu with a man shouting “Allah is the greatest! The destruction of an American tanker in the northern district of the Persian Gulf! I obey you Khamenei!”

Trump blames Biden’s border policies for potential Iranian “sleeper cells” in US, says administration has “eyes on” suspects

President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration has “eyes on” suspicious people who may be Iranian “sleeper cells” that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration, telling Fox News’ Peter Doocy “we know where most of them are. We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think” after being briefed on the threat.

Why it matters: The comments came after the federal government sent an alert to law enforcement offices nationwide indicating an encrypted message appeared to originate in Iran shortly after Operation Epic Fury’s launch and may have been designed to activate “sleeper cells” already in the United States and other parts of the world. When pressed on whether there were “dozens” of potential sleeper cells, Trump blamed “the open border policies of ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden. One of the worst…the worst president in the history of our country.”

What Trump said: While acknowledging the sleeper cell threat, Trump pivoted to praising his administration’s military action, saying “the war itself is being prosecuted at a level that nobody’s seen before. It’s pretty — it’s pretty amazing to watch.” Trump has repeatedly touted Operation Epic Fury’s accomplishments in its first ten days alongside the Israeli Defense Forces, telling Republican members at a recent conference “no other president could do some of the sh*t I’m doing.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip issues on-air correction after falsely claiming ISIS-inspired NYC bomb attack targeted Mayor Mamdani

CNN host Abby Phillip issued an on-air correction Wednesday night after falsely claiming Saturday’s ISIS-inspired terror attack was “directed at” or “against” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying “I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time and I take full responsibility for that.”