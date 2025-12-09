PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked liberals in Washington D.C. if they would accept a Somali migrant into their own home amid President Donald Trump’s “racist” immigration ban from Somalia and other third world countries.

Can you guess how many said they would?

WATCH: Tom Homan FLIPS THE SCRIPT on Dana Bash after she tries to corner him on CNN

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at accusations from CNN’s Dana Bash that ICE agents are “targeting people who look Somali” in Minnesota.

Watch him set the record straight!

Bill Maher destroys left-wing pundit…

Asks her in which Islamic country would she feel comfortable wearing her mini dress

Bill Maher left progressive news host Ana Kasparian fumbling during a heated debate on his “Club Random” podcast when he challenged her to name a city in a Muslim-majority country where she would feel safe wearing her white mini-dress, insisting Israel is the only country in the region accepting of Western culture.

Kasparian blames Western destabilization, Maher pushes back: When Kasparian initially responded that she “would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized,” Maher incredulously interrupted asking “You’re not really blaming it on whitey? You’re blaming Islam on whitey?” and repeatedly pressed her on whether she believed Western destabilization was the reason she couldn’t wear the dress.

Young Turks host ultimately concedes Tel Aviv most comfortable: After going on a rant about terror organizations and the Syrian civil war before Maher reined her back in, The Young Turks host ultimately admitted she would not live in any city from North Africa to Uzbekistan and conceded “a woman of my age who grew up in the western world would probably feel the most comfortable in Tel Aviv.”

Christian university bars TPUSA chapter from official recognition

Sadie Burnett, president of Turning Point USA at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, said her chapter has been barred from becoming a recognized student organization after the school made an official decision in 2023 to stop accepting political clubs, claiming “Christians do not necessarily belong in politics” and adopting a policy against “political advocacy initiatives.”

Unrecognized status limits chapter activities and access: Without official recognition, the TPUSA chapter cannot book rooms for meetings in advance, receive university funding, participate in club rush to interact with new students, or host tabling events where students can approach and ask questions—what Burnett calls “one of the heart and cores to Turning Point”—forcing members to gather only outside and not in any official capacity as a conservative group.

School offers “co-curricular programming” alternative: VP for Student Development Amanda Lebrecht said the university moved away from political clubs as part of advancing “our educational mission within the context of our small Christian community,” instead encouraging students to work with administration on broader initiatives like last year’s “Year of Civility” and this year’s “Courageous Conversations,” which brought pro-life activist Lila Rose to campus.

Student says Christians deserve voice in politics: Burnett argued “Christians have a place in politics, and not only a place, we have a profound voice, the most profound voice in politics,” calling it “so disappointing to see a Christian university push this idea that Christians should not speak and that politics are taboo,” while noting she feels like she “got the rug pulled out from under me” after choosing to attend the school.

Conservatives mock Jasmine Crockett’s last-minute Senate launch in deep red Texas

Conservative leaders ridiculed Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Monday announcement of her Texas Senate bid, with Gov. Greg Abbott posting she’s “about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district” and will be “pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda,” while the Republican Party called her “Low-IQ Jasmine Crockett” and questioned why Democrats are “clearing the field” for her.

Campaign ad featuring Trump insults backfires: Crockett’s 42-second launch video, which features sound bites of Trump calling her “low IQ,” drew widespread mockery, with conservative commentator Eric Daugherty saying she “royally SCREWED UP” since “Trump won Texas by 14 points,” while even conservative podcaster Matt Walsh joked “I agree with every word of this Jasmine Crockett ad,” and political commentator David Freeman predicted “she will LOSE by 17% points, a landslide.”

Crockett enters race after Allred drops out: The progressive firebrand’s announcement came hours after Democratic candidate and former Rep. Colin Allred dropped out citing concerns over party unity, with Crockett framing her candidacy as standing up against Trump and saying “this moment we’re in now is life or death,” while she faces incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who is also being challenged in the primary by Texas AG Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Trump urges Ukraine to hold elections despite ongoing Russia war

President Trump called Monday for Ukraine to conduct elections during its conflict with Russia, suggesting the nation risks losing its democratic character if voting remains suspended indefinitely under wartime martial law provisions.

Constitutional complications: Trump told Politico reporter Dasha Burns that Ukrainians deserve electoral choice despite the country’s constitution prohibiting votes during martial law—imposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia’s February 2022 invasion—with normal presidential and parliamentary terms having expired in May and August 2024 under peacetime conditions.

Pressure tactics acknowledged: The president responded to his son Donald Trump Jr.’s weekend suggestion about potentially abandoning Ukraine: “It’s not correct. But it’s not exactly wrong,” emphasizing Kyiv must “play ball” on peace negotiations while acknowledging Russia holds advantages due to superior size and strength.

Peace proposal frustrations: Trump expressed irritation that Zelensky hasn’t reviewed the latest peace framework negotiated between American and Ukrainian officials despite his top lieutenants endorsing it, stating “a lot of people are dying” so the Ukrainian leader should “find time to read it.”

The comments emerged as the Trump administration pursues fresh efforts to resolve Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.