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“Uh… I have to go to a meeting!” one woman said before ejecting herself from the interview.

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Iran military commander Ahmad Vahidi controls Iran from shadows after airstrikes killed top leadership

Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, 67, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has mobilized his inner circle to control Iran’s military response and negotiating team after US-Israeli airstrikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour on Feb. 28. Vahidi—heavily sanctioned by the West and linked to terror attacks in Argentina—pushed for Khamenei’s “lackluster son” Mojtaba as successor, but analysts say the new supreme leader is “just a sock puppet” with “zero political capital” while Vahidi runs the show, shifting Iran to an even harder-line stance that refuses peace talks and ramps up Strait of Hormuz attacks.

Vahidi usurps Iran’s negotiating team : Vahidi tapped IRGC veteran Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr to join Iran’s delegation to ensure they follow hardline commands—Zolghadr reported Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi after the diplomat allegedly suggested Iran was willing to make concessions during initial peace talks. Analysts say Vahidi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf are playing “good cop/bad cop,” though both “grew through the ranks of the IRGC together and have historically advocated for identical policies.”

Terror ties and brutal crackdown record: Vahidi is wanted by Argentina and Interpol for allegedly orchestrating the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and the 1992 Israeli Embassy bombing. He faces US sanctions for links to Iran’s nuclear/missile programs and EU sanctions for the 2022 Mahsa Amini protest crackdown that killed nearly 500 people with live ammunition.

Virginia judge blocks Democrat redistricting referendum one day after it passed, citing constitutional violations

Virginia Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley ruled Wednesday that all votes for or against the Democrat redistricting amendment approved by voters Tuesday were unconstitutional, entering an injunction blocking certification and citing requirements the referendum didn’t meet. Former Republican AG Ken Cuccinelli explained that over 1 million people voted before the General Assembly’s “first passage” on Halloween due to Democrats’ 45-day early voting period starting September 19, 2025—violating rules requiring an “intervening election” between the first and second passage of constitutional amendments.

Democrats immediately appeal, call judge “activist” : Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones announced his office would “immediately file an appeal,” arguing “an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote.” Democrat strategist Adam Parkhomenko claimed “a rogue Republican judge is trying to override the will of the people because they didn’t like the outcome,” adding he has “full confidence a higher court will overturn this nonsense quickly.”

What’s at stake: The approved referendum could give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Virginia’s congressional delegation (up from their current 6-5 advantage) despite the state being essentially evenly split—Harris won with less than 52% in 2024. Cuccinelli said there are four constitutional challenges moving through Virginia courts, three challenging the amendment process itself, with a final ruling expected by May.

DeSantis challenges Hakeem Jeffries after Dem leader threatens Florida redistricting: “Please be my guest”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after he threatened Florida’s redistricting plans following Virginia’s narrow referendum approval (51.5%-48.5%) of a constitutional amendment allowing Democrats to bypass a bipartisan commission and redraw maps for a 10-1 advantage. Jeffries warned Florida Republicans to “F around and find out” and vowed to “crush” the “DeSantis Dummymander.”

DeSantis offers to host Jeffries, calls him political liability : DeSantis told reporters “There’s nothing that could be better for Republicans in Florida than to see Hakeem Jeffries everywhere around this state. Voters will not like what they see,” offering to pay for Jeffries’ travel, put him up in the Governor’s Mansion, and “take you fishing.” DeSantis mocked Jeffries for being “more liberal than Pelosi” while his far-Left base remains unimpressed, calling him “dollar-store Obama” and “AIPAC Shakur.”

What’s next in Florida: DeSantis called a special session for late April to address Florida’s “massive population-driven malapportionment,” noting the state has seen “ten years of population growth in just three” making current districts unfair. The governor hinted at an upcoming Supreme Court decision, likely penned by Justice Samuel Alito, that could solidify legal standing for mid-decade redistricting adjustments.

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