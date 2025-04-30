The nation headed into the weekend with a shocking story: A Milwaukee judge was arrested and charged with interfering with federal officers who went to the courthouse to take an illegal alien into custody. It marked the first time a judge was arrested this year for allegedly going to great lengths to protect a criminal illegal alien.

For a full detailed breakdown of the case, you can watch my video about it here.

In short, Dugan confronted the federal task force outside her courtroom and ordered to leave. When the agents said they had a valid warrant, she then told them to report to the chief judge. The agents did not plan on entering her courtroom since the hallway is considered a public space.

Witnesses inside her courtroom said she told the illegal alien in question, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, to not go out the door the public uses. She directed Ruiz and his lawyer to go out the jury door, which first leads to a non-public hallway. Ruiz and his lawyer were observed leaving the courthouse quickly before he was chased down and arrested.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together With BrightMeds

Remember when you felt unstoppable?

Back then, you didn’t second-guess yourself.

You didn’t make excuses. You just knew.

That feeling doesn’t have to be gone for good.

Quietly, thousands of men are finding their edge again, without stepping into a doctor’s office or talking to a single pharmacist.

It’s a real medical option.

It works.

And it shows up in a plain box at your door.

No big declarations. No drama.

Just a shift. And it’s yours to make.

👉 Get back to the man you were »

Confidence wasn’t a memory.

It was your baseline. Time to reset.

Learn More

(Continued)

Dugan’s arrest was predictably met with praise from Republicans, for finally holding enablers accountable, and criticisms from Democrats, who say Trump is now wrongfully targeting judges.

Clearer minds who are legal experts have said, even on CNN, that if the claims in the criminal complaint are proven true, Dugan’s arrest was more than justified.

That has not stopped liberals and progressives from losing their minds over the case.

Hours after news broke on Friday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, of Arizona, said, “Donald Trump’s DOJ just arrested a sitting judge, Hannah Dugan, for standing up for due process for immigrants.

This is why we’ve been sounding the alarm on authoritarianism. It’s happening and it’s extremely dangerous.”

Maryland’s Rep. Jamie Raskin said, “This is a drastic escalation and dangerous new front in Trump’s authoritarian campaign of trying to bully, intimidate and impeach judges who won’t follow his dictates. We must do whatever we can to defend the independent judiciary in America.”

Wisconsin State Rep. Ryan Clancy called for everyone to protect illegal aliens like Dugan: “What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing and that is standing up for folks in our communities who need support right now against the Trump regime."

Liberal influencer Harry Sisson bemoaned how “Trump is now arresting sitting judges and we’re less than 100 days into his term. This is EXACTLY what dictators do.”

On Sunday, Michael Steele told MSNBC what worries him most about the situation is how American and Republican congressmen are calling for more judges to be arrested.

Host Symone Sanders claimed the facts of the case are “loose at best.”

Gene Rossi, a legal commentator, told CNN on Friday that Dugan was simply trying to get Ruiz to meet the federal agents outside her courtroom, even though there is no current evidence to support that claim.

Dugan’s defenders go beyond outside observers. Monica Isham, a circuit judge in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, said she is considering not holding court in order to avoid being put in a similar situation.

As I explained on my Substack,

I believe this will not be the last case of a judge going to great lengths, even if it’s criminal, to shield illegal immigrants who should not be in this country. Unfortunately, this is where we are as a country. Democrats and progressives want to be the opposite of President Trump on every issue, especially when it comes to immigration.

While Dugan’s arrest is a good start, if she did do what is being claimed, it is my feeling the Trump administration is going to be dealing with the nation’s judiciary fighting him on this massive problem for the remainder of his term.