Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

The Department of Homeland Security’s enhanced actions in Minnesota, Operation Metro Surge, ended after Border Czar Tom Homan said conditions on the ground improved to the point where thousands of extra federal agents are no longer needed.

I have previously written how, despite rhetoric from some on the Right, the Trump administration did not “bend the knee” to Minneapolis’ Antifa and far-left agitators. Even though there are no longer thousands of federal agents in the Twin Cities, operations are still being conducted and arrests being made.

Activists and agitators alike have complained of the continued ICE activity.

It is because DHS did not completely leave the state and stop arresting illegal aliens, the Left in the Land of 10,000 Lakes have vowed to keep up the fight.

The next test of that commitment is for the last week of February.

“Get to the Twin Cities from February 25th to March 1st for the WEEK OF ACTION. Homan claims to be drawing down, local government claims to have made no major concessions, and the rich claim it’s safe to go ‘back to normal.’ Finalize your travel plans and come to the haunted north if you’d like to make some claims of your own!” a group called Minneapolis Spring posted on Instagram.

@mplsspring Minneapolis Spring on Instagram: "Get to the Twin Cities from F…

A message from our sponsor (Piece continues below):

Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare is happening RIGHT NOW…

5 buried government files have just been leaked online… And the explosive bombshells revealed inside have the entire Swamp QUAKING.

Because they’ve been kept under government lock and key for more than 55 YEARS.

Until today.

See the uncensored files

P.S. She NEVER thought these files would go public (and when you see bombshell #1, you’ll understand why.) Watch now before this video is scrubbed from the internet forever.

(Piece continues)

Minneapolis Spring is an activist group that was heavily involved in publicizing the “community checkpoints” set up in neighborhoods to stop and demand proof from drivers they were not ICE agents. Irony seemed to be lost on them for utilizing such a tactic.

Minneapolis Spring and similar groups also promise the week will feature:

• Political education

• Rapid responder and legal observer training

• A massive increase in friendly commuters and anti-ice patrols

• Strategic discussion

• A range of protests and direct actions targeting ICE and their collaborators

“Bring the Heat and Melt the ICE!” the final call to action states.

The phrase to pay attention to is the pledge to have “direct actions targeting ICE.” “Direct action” is a phrase often used by the far-left to signal to others that the action will be violent or to prepare for violence.

Whatever takes place, the “direct actions” will test the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on if they are able to help ICE and Border Patrol with containing riots or public unrest. Remember that MPD was at first told to not help federal agents with crowd control, leading to chaotic scenes.