PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
4h

Pleaee let’s get a Band of warriors and kill all the liberals trying to destroy this country they deserve to die a horrible death

Reply
Share
2 replies
James Kuhlenschmidt's avatar
James Kuhlenschmidt
3h

Cut off the sources of funding for these ICE protests and see how fast they go away.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture