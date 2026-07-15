Liberal nutjob LOSES IT when his "both sides" hypocrisy gets CALLED OUT live on air
"You don’t have to immediately pivot to Donald Trump! It is weird that you are that BROKEN!!"
Katie Pavlich and conservative radio host Jason Rantz took down “aggressive progressive” Chris Hahn in an explosive live interview, calling him out for his hypocritical Trump Derangement Syndrome.
“You don’t have to immediately pivot to Donald Trump!” Rantz shouted at Hahn. “It is weird that you are that BROKEN!!”
Watch all HELL break loose on live T.V.:
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Trump orders ICE to resume vehicle stops after brief pause
President Donald Trump directed ICE to resume vehicle stops Wednesday morning via Truth Social, reversing a brief internal pause triggered by two recent deadly shootings involving agents pulling over vehicles in Texas and Maine. Trump called traffic stops one of ICE’s “most important and effective” enforcement tools and warned that abandoning them would play into the hands of the “radical Left.”
The pause had been implemented after shootings in Houston and Biddeford, Maine raised questions about officer safety and use of force protocols. Three DHS sources told The Daily Wire they received a directive halting vehicle stops, frustrating agents who consider traffic stops safer than home arrests, which require judicial warrants and can expose officers to greater danger.
Border czar Tom Homan said the pause was always intended to be short-term while officials evaluated training and safety protocols. Vehicle attacks on ICE agents have reportedly risen 3,400%, prompting the temporary review before Trump publicly overrode it.
Woman arrested, detained by ICE after allegedly slapping teen wearing Trump clothing
Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, a Canadian citizen living in Asbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested Monday and charged with assault, child endangerment, harassment, and obstruction after allegedly slapping a minor on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on July 3. Tracey allegedly took offense at two teenage girls wearing sweatpants bearing the words “Trump” and “ICE” before striking one of them. Surveillance footage captured the incident.
Following her arrest on the assault charges, ICE detained Tracey and transferred her to the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark. Tracey had entered the US on a passport in 2024 and is married to an American citizen. Her husband publicly appealed for support on TikTok, omitting mention of the alleged assault and framing the situation as taken out of context.
Tracey is scheduled to appear in court August 4. A GoFundMe her husband created for legal expenses was taken down after being mass-reported.
Michigan socialist hypocrite busted wearing luxury watches as he demonizes the rich
Abdul El-Sayed, the left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful who rails against wealth inequality and claims ordinary Americans “can barely afford groceries,” has been photographed throughout his campaign wearing an array of expensive timepieces. Identified watches include a Sinn U-1 SE worth roughly $4,000, an Omega Seamaster DeVille valued around $3,000, and what appears to be an Omega Speedmaster Moon Phase Chronograph worth approximately $10,000.
The contradiction is sharpened by El-Sayed’s own writing. In his 2020 book, he lamented Rolex billboards along Michigan highways, describing the “perverse psychological consequences” of luxury signaling and asking how many drivers could actually afford such watches. His campaign defended the collection, saying one watch symbolizes his mission to “rescue politics from corporate corruption.”
El-Sayed’s personal finances complicate his working-class messaging further. He and his wife own rental properties in Michigan and India, he earned nearly $50,000 in paid speeches, and his father-in-law has donated $200,000 to a super PAC supporting his campaign.