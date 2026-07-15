Katie Pavlich and conservative radio host Jason Rantz took down “aggressive progressive” Chris Hahn in an explosive live interview, calling him out for his hypocritical Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“You don’t have to immediately pivot to Donald Trump!” Rantz shouted at Hahn. “It is weird that you are that BROKEN!!”

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Trump orders ICE to resume vehicle stops after brief pause

President Donald Trump directed ICE to resume vehicle stops Wednesday morning via Truth Social, reversing a brief internal pause triggered by two recent deadly shootings involving agents pulling over vehicles in Texas and Maine. Trump called traffic stops one of ICE’s “most important and effective” enforcement tools and warned that abandoning them would play into the hands of the “radical Left.”

The pause had been implemented after shootings in Houston and Biddeford, Maine raised questions about officer safety and use of force protocols. Three DHS sources told The Daily Wire they received a directive halting vehicle stops, frustrating agents who consider traffic stops safer than home arrests, which require judicial warrants and can expose officers to greater danger.

Border czar Tom Homan said the pause was always intended to be short-term while officials evaluated training and safety protocols. Vehicle attacks on ICE agents have reportedly risen 3,400%, prompting the temporary review before Trump publicly overrode it.

Woman arrested, detained by ICE after allegedly slapping teen wearing Trump clothing

Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, a Canadian citizen living in Asbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested Monday and charged with assault, child endangerment, harassment, and obstruction after allegedly slapping a minor on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on July 3. Tracey allegedly took offense at two teenage girls wearing sweatpants bearing the words “Trump” and “ICE” before striking one of them. Surveillance footage captured the incident.

Following her arrest on the assault charges, ICE detained Tracey and transferred her to the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark. Tracey had entered the US on a passport in 2024 and is married to an American citizen. Her husband publicly appealed for support on TikTok, omitting mention of the alleged assault and framing the situation as taken out of context.

Tracey is scheduled to appear in court August 4. A GoFundMe her husband created for legal expenses was taken down after being mass-reported.

Michigan socialist hypocrite busted wearing luxury watches as he demonizes the rich

Abdul El-Sayed, the left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful who rails against wealth inequality and claims ordinary Americans “can barely afford groceries,” has been photographed throughout his campaign wearing an array of expensive timepieces. Identified watches include a Sinn U-1 SE worth roughly $4,000, an Omega Seamaster DeVille valued around $3,000, and what appears to be an Omega Speedmaster Moon Phase Chronograph worth approximately $10,000.