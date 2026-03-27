A belligerent activist confronted ICE agents patrolling in San Francisco International Airport, getting in their face with his phone camera, grilling them on their salaries and repeatedly calling them “thugs.”

“God definitely doesn’t bless your work! Thugs, all of you!!” he barked at them. “Are you proud of what you do,… f**king moron!”

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Secret Service agent accidentally shoots himself in leg while guarding Jill Biden at Philadelphia airport

A Secret Service agent protecting former first lady Jill Biden reportedly shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport, Friday, while escorting her, according to the NY Post.

What we know: Philadelphia police responded to the scene with a medic also on scene. The agent’s condition was not immediately clear. A Secret Service spokesperson told The NY Post “we are gathering the facts and will have a statement shortly.”

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Barron Trump reports assault, attacker jailed for four years

A 22-year-old Russian man was sentenced to four years in prison after Barron Trump reported witnessing him assault a close female friend during a video call from London, with the victim crediting the call for saving her life.

Russian Citizen Convicted Assault: Matvei Rumiantsev beat the woman while the call was active, calling her a “slut,” “whore,” and “not worth anything” in an attempt to assert dominance, driven by jealousy over her friendship with Barron Trump.

Violence Spanned Months: The assault began months earlier due to jealousy, with Rumiantsev ensuring the beating was captured on camera during the video call answered instead of by the woman.

Barron Acts Responsibly: Barron Trump immediately called London police after witnessing the attack; the judge noted he acted “properly and responsibly,” despite the dispatcher accusing him of being rude.

Victim Thanks Barron: The unnamed woman told the court Barron’s call was “like a sign from God” and believed it saved her life; Rumiantsev was convicted of assault and attempting to pervert justice but cleared of rape and strangulation charges.

Iranian hackers leak Kash Patel’s private photos and emails

FBI Director Kash Patel was hacked by Iranian-linked operatives who leaked his personal emails and vacation photos online, with the Handala Hack Team mocking U.S. security after the breach tied to recent strikes on Iran.

Hackers Claim Victory: The Handala Hack Team published Patel’s emails from 2010-2019 and photos of him vacationing in Cuba sniffing a cigar, reclining with rum, and posing at a bar in Puerto Vallarta, declaring America’s security collapsed.

Retaliation Message: Hackers responded to the FBI’s $10 million reward and domain seizures by saying Patel’s compromise shows the FBI has “no real security,” brought to its knees within hours after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Photos and Context: Images include Patel next to a vintage car, a bronze statue, and with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins; the breach followed Justice Department action against the pro-Palestinian group believed linked to Iran.

Government Response: A Justice Department official confirmed the emails were hacked; the FBI offered rewards and warned of retaliatory attacks since President Trump ordered strikes on Iran on February 28.

JD Vance launches anti-fraud task force to restart what Biden halted

Vice President JD Vance chaired the first meeting of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud alongside top cabinet secretaries, vowing to restore anti-fraud protections turned off under the Biden administration and adopt a whole-of-government approach.

Biden Era Criticism: Vance said presidents ignored fraud for decades but it became massive under Biden, who turned off long-standing anti-fraud protections in government programs.

Whole Government Strategy: Secretaries will coordinate across departments on issues like Medicare, Medicaid, Treasury, agriculture, and housing to stop fraudsters stealing taxpayer money and critical services.

Early Action Taken: The task force already identified and suspended 70 high-risk fraudulent hospice and home health providers in Los Angeles working with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Eroding Public Trust: Stephen Miller and Andrew Ferguson highlighted lack of verification in benefits especially in blue states operating on the honor system, warning fraud shreds social trust and the nation’s fabric.

New DHS Sec Markwayne Mullin steps into his new role: