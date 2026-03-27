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Stacy's avatar
Stacy
3h

I truly despise all these Demonrats, leftist looney tunes they are all scumbag losers.

MASS DEPORTATION FOR ALL ILLEGALS ESPECIALLY ISLAMICS, SOMALIANS, CRIMINALS

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Edward's avatar
Edward
4h

Someone find this person and kill them. Simple. problem solved and the world is better off without Dems

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