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I had the opportunity to have a debate with liberal show host Brian Shapiro this past week and it did not take long for Shapiro to bring up January 6.

For context, I have been on Shapiro’s show before and I enjoy our lively debates, but one thing I have noticed is that almost every time I have gone on his show, he inevitably brings up the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

Shapiro vehemently disagreed when I said the Left has lost their minds over Trump’s immigration policies. I pointed to examples that took place not that long ago. Shapiro then asked if I had used the same “lost their minds” term after I covered January 6. Since that was over five years ago, I said I don’t believe I used the same wording, which Shapiro took as a “gotcha” moment to highlight my hypocrisy.

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One thing I love about liberals and progressives using January 6 as a crutch to make their arguments is that they are now using a day, which shouldn’t have happened, that took place half a decade ago. As I said to Shapiro, they have only one day to go back to when talking about an example of large-scale political violence.

Meanwhile, just from President Donald Trump’s second term, there have been hundreds of examples of leftists rioting and conducting attacks against federal law enforcement and buildings in response to Trump’s immigration policies.

Just this week, we saw a man, who has a documented history of taking part in anti-ICE protests and engaging with leftist groups, conduct an arson attack at the federal building in New York City. The suspect left a sign that said, “ICE off our streets.”

Oh, and one of the people who were injured in that attack was an immigrant who had a court appearance at the building.

Perhaps the greatest example of the Left losing their minds over Trump was when a gunman shot at an ICE office in Dallas, only for him to end up killing illegal immigrants who were in custody. No ICE agent or staff were physically harmed in the attack.

Let’s not forget that anti-ICE activists have put themselves in high-stress situations by trying to track down and following ICE agents during operations.

Since I have spent the bulk of my 10-year career covering large-scale leftist violence, I can confidently say the Left has indeed lost their minds and have become more violent in response to Trump. You don’t have to take my word for it, you only need to look at the copious amount of videos from the streets.