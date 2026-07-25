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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
2h

Democrats are responsible for J6...the whole incident was written, produced and directed by NANCY PELOSI.....

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larry cavanaugh's avatar
larry cavanaugh
1h

Julio; Charlottesville was the first Rope-A-dope by the Left that didn't get enough bang. All they got was one dead Woman and a limp "I am sure there are very fine people on both sides" incomplete quote from Trump. It had to be done with more return on investment.

The SPLC is NOW under investigation for wire fraud over paying KKK/WS/NAZIs $Millions to carry out Political mayhem. Well, what Political mayhem did they create???

J6 was a set-up and an improvement over the Charlottesville effort that would be triggered for the next Right-Wing protest. The paid for actors put on MAGA hats, carried flags and started the violence. They even put on a fake RIGHT WING MARCH of the obviously fake "Patriot Front" which appears only as a silent theatrical scene to invoke fear of "Right-Wing Militias!" Why don't we dig into that a bit deeper. I think the repercussions over this will crank up after the Midterms.

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