Opinion:

Well, that didn’t take long.

Barely a full week into 2026, leftists have found another “excuse” to wage a fight against the federal government in the aftermath of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent using lethal force in self-defense.

Statements from the Department of Homeland Security and videos taken by bystanders from multiple angles show the agent was justified in shooting the driver of a car who ran into him while she was blocking the road during an operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” DHS said. “He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

The driver was killed from the gunfire.

It needs to be clearly stated that, as shown from the videos of the incident, this was a justified use of force from the agent. Based on the reports, the driver put her vehicle in the middle of the road to block federal agents, refused to get out when ordered to when agents approached her, and then hit the agent with her car.

Liberals and progressives are predictably drawing a different conclusion, that ICE killed her for no reason. It is basically the same reaction they had with the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

All of this could have been avoided if the driver had not inserted herself during lawful operation.

The excuse-making from Democrats is telling law enforcement that they should wait until they are completely under the wheels of cars before they can react in any sort of way.

While some small rioting has broken out after the shooting, Minneapolis is lucky this did not happen in, say, May or June. The warmer weather would have certainly brought more people. That said, this will cause leftists to be even more violent wherever they see federal agents, whether it be in Minneapolis or elsewhere.

I have written about it before, but the increased tempo of deportation efforts will result in more flashpoints between the feds and locals who want illegal aliens in the United States. There will be no shortage of either side in the year to come. DHS just announced they are deploying 12,000 new ICE agents across the country in the weeks to come.

Buckle up, it’s going to get sporty.