It has been a rough week with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA. Like many people in the America First movement, I was helped in finding my place in the political world because of Charlie and TPUSA. My tribute to Charlie can be read here.

In short, if I did not meet him all those years ago, I wouldn’t be writing to you now.

My story because who Charlie was is not unique. He inspired millions of conservatives and brought our beliefs to the other side of the aisle in spirited debates. Which is why his killing is so distressing. He was not causing chaos or physical harm, he was simply having a conversation.

In the time since Charlie’s death, we now know the suspected gunman reportedly talked about how Charlie was a "fascist" and was spreading “hate.” There is no doubt that the gunman killed Charlie because he did not like the views that the TPUSA espoused.

It is not surprising to see politicians appealing to be “united” in a horrible time such as this and to tone down the rhetoric about each other. If anything, leftists have shown a complete disregard to such requests and are continuing to spew their hatred.

Charlie’s killing has revealed how deep the rot within the Left is. Tens of thousands of people have made social media posts and videos celebrating his brutal and unjust death. Many of those posts have gotten tens of thousands of likes and shares, sometimes even hundreds of thousands. What has been remarkable is how these people have had no qualms posting vile remarks under their real names, often with their jobs linked to their profiles. The Left has been comfortable online to show the country who they really are because of the coddling from Big Tech.

That request to tone down rhetoric has not been adhered to by the activists in the streets. On Friday, far-leftists gathered once again outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing building in Broadview, Illinois, located just outside the city limits of Chicago. For over 12 hours, activists and agitators blocked the road in front of the federal site. They sat and stood in the driveways in an attempt to prevent federal vehicles from entering.

This required ICE’s and Customs and Border Protection’s Special Response Teams to physically remove people from the premises to allow the vehicles to pass. The process had to be repeated over and over.

Federal agents leaving and entering on foot were chased after and heckled. Every time the SRTs came out to secure the scene, the mob would get in the agents’ faces or block their path. More than a few times did agents have to shove those people out of the way.

The same hate directed at Charlie was now being funneled towards the ICE and CBP agents all day.

The Left has been whipped up into an intense frenzy because the Trump administration has been clear on its intent to deliver on President Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

That is why the tragedy from this past week has been months in the making because of Democrats’ rhetoric and false attacks on the MAGA movement. Remember that Axios reported a few months ago how Democrats in Congress had been hearing from their voters that they are not doing enough radical actions to stop Trump. They were hearing from their own people that violence and blood is now necessary.

It is an evil that can only be described as demonic.

I would like to end on a good note: Many people who have been openly celebrating Charlie’s death and calling for more of that have been fired from their jobs.

I would ask for you to continue to pray for Charlie’s family, TPUSA, and for justice to be done. The Left must be held accountable for this horrible event.

