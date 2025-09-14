PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
1h

These "devil incarnates" need to read the history of Germany from 1933(Hitler became chancellor)to 1936. Ref. "Christal Nacht" Hitler assasinated his opponents.(The brown shirts") GOP are NOT NAZI's. The DEMOCRATS ARE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg & Vickie's avatar
Greg & Vickie
1h

If anyone thinks the radicals are going to let up their violence against conservatives, unfortunately you’re wrong. While all the politicians will say ‘we all have to come together and stop this’, that’s a pipe dream. The radicals are leftist commies who will never change. Just look what they did/are still doing to our great President. The radical commies hate America and everything it stands for. Unfortunately the democrats are being suckered in. Why do you think the sensible dems are leaving the Democratic Party?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture