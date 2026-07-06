Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec was confronted by a belligerent leftist, screaming in and cursing at him in front of his wife and kids during a July 4th celebration in Philadelphia.

Jack made him pay for it, putting the jerk in his place in front of the crowd, “No cursing! We have a nice day here, there’s children around and you’re screaming in front of children!”

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NYC bodega owners alarmed by Mamdani admin’s intrusive probing

New York City bodega owners attending a City Hall roundtable last week were blindsided by what they described as invasive questions about profit margins, top-selling products, and customer purchasing habits — asked by Deputy Mayor Julie Su ahead of the meeting. Representatives declined to answer, citing deep distrust of an administration simultaneously planning taxpayer-subsidized government supermarkets that could undercut their razor-thin 2-3% profit margins.

The Mamdani administration’s plan calls for at least one publicly owned grocery store in each borough, with the first opening in the Bronx’s Hunts Point neighborhood next year and a $30 million store planned for East Harlem’s La Marqueta. City officials insist the stores won’t directly compete with existing businesses and are reportedly considering excluding deli counters as a potential concession.

Business owners and food policy experts remain deeply skeptical, calling the outreach a “clumsy fishing expedition” and demanding the city first provide transparency about its plans before asking for sensitive proprietary information.

Karoline Leavitt blames “laziness” and campus indoctrination for youth’s leftward sprint

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, argued Sunday that a combination of laziness, entitlement and liberal indoctrination in higher education is driving younger Americans toward far-left politics. Writing on X, she accused educators of convincing students that hard work won’t pay off in order to cultivate government dependency, while also noting that many Gen Z Americans remain hardworking and patriotic.

Leavitt’s comments follow a wave of DSA-backed primary victories that have alarmed both the Democratic establishment and Republicans. Both she and President Trump have characterized the socialist winners as “communists,” a label the candidates themselves reject, without providing a meaningful difference.

Trump echoed the theme during July 4th addresses at Mount Rushmore and the National Mall, vowing America would never succumb to communism. Vice President Vance offered a more measured warning, acknowledging left-wing populism is “actually very popular” and urging Republicans not to underestimate it.

Fed study links Biden-era illegal immigration surge to higher home prices and rents for Americans

A Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas working paper found that the unprecedented wave of illegal immigration between 2021 and 2024 significantly increased housing costs in American metropolitan areas. Researchers estimated unauthorized immigrant worker flows accounted for roughly 30% of home-price growth and about 20% of rent increases in the average metro area studied during that period.

The paper found a 1% increase in unauthorized workers relative to a local labor force corresponded with approximately a 2.2% rise in home prices and a 1.4% increase in rents, with little evidence that housing construction expanded enough to absorb the added demand. The same immigration increase boosted overall employment by roughly 1% with no measurable negative effect on wages.

Authors stress the findings represent preliminary research and don’t imply immigration was the sole driver of rising housing costs. The CBO estimated net unauthorized immigration added roughly 7 million people to the US population before slowing in mid-2024.

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