PolitiBrawl

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Planet First's avatar
Planet First
4m

Oooooh….tuff propisscus, who curses at his pregnant wife and makes her get her own to the store, really showed him. 😅

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Linda Younger's avatar
Linda Younger
2h

They can’t just talk they have to scream ( like that makes what they scream truer 😵‍💫)not only do they scream they cuss and use profanity.

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