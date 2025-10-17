Good Morning PolitiBrawlers!

Here’s what we are watching today:

Leftist maniac arrested for allegedly threatening federal agents

NYC mayoral debate marks a decisive win for socialist Mamdani

Trump’s Caribbean drone strike leaves few survivors

John Bolton surrenders to police

Woman charged with threatening to kill federal agents, celebrated Charlie Kirk’s murder

Bethany Abigail Terrill, 37, of Malden, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with threatening to kill federal agents who were conducting lawful immigration enforcement operations near Malden District Court.

Bethany Abigail Terrill

Physical interference with arrest: Terrill allegedly physically interjected herself between agents during an immigration arrest, screaming “ICE is here,” calling agents “monsters,” attempting to film them on her mobile phone, and repeatedly pushing through agents despite multiple commands to back up.

Death threats captured on camera: Terrill allegedly yelled, “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it... We’re coming for you, gonna kill you” at the identifiable federal agents, with the incident captured on agents’ body cameras and allegedly on her mobile phone.

Faces up to 10 years in prison: The charge of threatening a United States official carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, though Terrill is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

What happened at last night’s NYC mayoral debate? - The Socialist dominated

Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani entered and left Thursday’s mayoral debate as the front-runner, with a Fox News poll showing him breaking 50% for the first time at 52%, while Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa trailed at 28% and 14%, respectively.

WATCH: Mamdani lays “Mosque” trap for Cuomo

Rivals mount attacks on vulnerabilities: Cuomo and Sliwa “did what they needed to do” by repeatedly hitting Mamdani on tough issues including Israel, his past calls to defund the police, and his lack of experience, with experts noting both opponents delivered strong performances during the two-hour debate.

No game-changing moment emerges: Political experts concluded there was no “aha moment” that would shift voter sentiment before the November 4 election, with Marist polling director Lee Miringoff stating he saw no major change and strategists agreeing Cuomo “didn’t land the kind of punch that was needed to change the race this late in the game.”

Message discipline proves winning strategy: Post panel experts credited Mamdani’s “generationally good communication skills” and unwavering focus on his core message of “affordability” for maintaining his lead, with Democratic operative Ken Frydman noting that staying on message “is what wins elections” despite controversies around his policy positions.

U.S. drone strike of drug smuggling vessel leaves few survivors

A U.S. military drone strike on a drug smuggling vessel Thursday in international waters left two to three survivors, marking the first known instance of survivors since U.S. forces began their campaign of lethal strikes against suspected drug boats last month.

Search and rescue launched: The U.S. military deployed search and rescue assets, including a rescue helicopter, for the “big” partially submerged vessel, though it remains unclear if any survivors were rescued or the extent of their injuries.

Sixth strike in intensifying campaign: Thursday’s incident represents at least the sixth known drone strike in a quiet but intensifying U.S. military operation linked to President Trump’s broader push to dismantle transnational cartels by force, with previous strikes targeting Venezuelan drug boats.

John Bolton surrenders to authorities

Former national security adviser John Bolton surrendered to authorities Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts for allegedly mishandling classified information during his service under President Trump’s first administration.

Sensitive documents shared via personal email: The 76-year-old allegedly sent classified documents through a personal AOL email account and transmitted them to unidentified parties outside the government, according to the indictment handed up Thursday.

Family members without clearances received files: More than 1,000 pages of classified materials were apparently shared with Bolton’s wife and daughter, neither of whom had security clearances to access such sensitive information.

Top secret intelligence allegedly transmitted: Prosecutors say Bolton used messaging apps to transfer information marked “top secret” that involved intelligence about U.S. attacks and foreign adversaries, highlighting the severity of the alleged security breach.

