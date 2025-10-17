PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
4h

She certainly looks like a model citizen.

Probably can't even read the dictionary as she does know the alphabet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oughtsix's avatar
Oughtsix
4h

Re: John Bolton..... whatever other penalties are given upon conviction of the bloodthirsty neocon warmonger, shave that arrogant, pretentious 'stash from that perpetually scowling face. Gravitas, my @$$.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture