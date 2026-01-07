Leftist agitators appeared at a January 6 memorial event in Washington D.C. to remember Ashley Babbitt, shouting obscenities and worse at those who attended.

“Ashley Babbitt deserved to die!!!” one of them yelled at the crowd.

White House bashes Democrat Jan. 6 narrative with new website on its anniversary

The administration unveiled a new website Tuesday marking the fifth anniversary of the Capitol breach, flipping accounts by Democrats as architects of “the real insurrection” through prosecuting protesters and certifying what it calls a fraudulent election.

Narrative reversal: The site contends Democrats transformed “peaceful patriotic protesters” into supposed insurrectionists without proof of armed uprising, exploiting then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s security lapses—like allegedly refusing Trump’s 10,000 National Guard offer—to consolidate control through what the administration labels a “gaslighting” campaign against political opponents.

Timeline: The webpage presents an alternative chronology stressing Trump’s peaceful demonstration invitation, Capitol Police aggravating tensions, and leaked video showing Pelosi acknowledging security responsibility, while praising Trump’s pardons for approximately 1,600 defendants as rectifying historic injustice against “patriotic citizens” subjected to political persecution.

Democratic counterpunch: Pelosi spokesman Ian Krager rejected the site, claiming it ignores the reality that House speakers don’t control Capitol security, while Pelosi herself described the day as a president-incited “violent insurrection” and “attempted coup” in her anniversary remarks condemning efforts to “whitewash the deadly insurrection.”

ICE arrests 118 illegal immigrants in California, targeting sex offenders and violent criminals

Federal agents captured 118 illegal immigrants during a six-day operation between Christmas and New Year’s in central California, with authorities highlighting arrests of sex offenders, child predators, and violent felons.

“Worst of the worst”: The Department of Homeland Security announced arrests included convicted pedophiles, burglars, domestic abusers, and multiple repeat DUI offenders, with highlighted cases featuring Mexican nationals Juan Perez Tello, 42, and Rogelio Sanchez Hidalgo, 41—both convicted of lewd acts with children under 14 and registered sex offenders—plus suspects with rap sheets including assault with deadly weapons, alien smuggling, false imprisonment, and child endangerment.

State leadership attacked: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed Governor Gavin Newsom and sanctuary city policies for creating safe havens, stating “Criminal illegal aliens flock to California because they know Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent American families,” vowing federal law enforcement will “make California safe again.”

Escalating tensions: Since June, over 10,000 illegal immigrants including suspected murderers and sexual predators have been arrested in Los Angeles, prompting the city to consider legislation banning ICE agents from wearing masks, while Newsom accused the Trump administration of “violating constitutional rights, terrorizing neighborhoods...and targeting people because of their skin color.”

Full list of the arrested on the DHS site.

“She hates when I dance.” Trump exposes First Lady’s feedback during Kennedy Center speech

President Trump shared a playful exchange with First Lady Melania Trump about his controversial dancing during remarks to lawmakers.

Playful marital spat: Trump told assembled legislators Melania disapproves of his signature fist-pumping routine, quoting her as saying “It’s not presidential” and asking “Could you imagine FDR dancing?”—a comparison the president didn’t acknowledge was complicated by Roosevelt’s wheelchair use due to polio paralysis.

Defying spousal advice: Despite Melania’s insistence that crowds don’t genuinely enjoy the dancing and “are just being nice,” Trump defended the routine by claiming audiences “go crazy” and scream for encores, proceeding to demonstrate the moves after his 85-minute speech risking “additional wrath from his better half.”

Cultural phenomenon: Since his 2024 election victory, Trump’s distinctive dance has been adopted by supporters and prominent athletes including UFC fighter Jon Jones along with numerous professional and college football players, and most recently renditions of the dance to Trump’s go-to song The YMCA are by Venezuelans celebrating Nicolás Maduro’s arrest.

White House: Military action on Greenland “always an option” as Trump pursues

The Trump administration explicitly stated Tuesday that military force remains under consideration for acquiring Greenland, marking the clearest signal yet that the president views the territory as essential to U.S. national security.