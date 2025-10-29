Good Morning PolitiBrawlers!

Tiktoker arrested for putting a hit on Pam Bondi, released without bail

Long Island Republican promises to thwart Mamdani by helping ICE

Don Lemon reaches a new low, even for him…

Trump becomes first president to receive South Korea’s highest honor

Cuomo releases final ad before election against socialist Mamdani - Will it be enough?

Tiktoker released without bail after reportedly placing hit on Pam Bondi’s head

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested by the FBI for posting a $45,000 bounty on TikTok targeting Attorney General Pam Bondi with a “sniper-scope red dot” on her head and the words “WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)” but was released on October 22 after signing a personal recognizance bond.

Judge orders GPS monitoring and strict conditions: Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright released Avalos with GPS monitoring, ordering him to continue mental health treatment and prohibiting him from using computers or online services without probation officer approval, as well as banning drug and alcohol use, firearm possession, and requiring submission to a curfew and property searches.

Suspect has violent criminal history and anarchist ties: Avalos has convictions across multiple states including a 2022 felony stalking conviction in Minnesota, a 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery conviction in Florida, and a 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault conviction, while his TikTok page featured a link to an anarchist FAQ book advocating for the abolition of state and capitalist institutions.

Long Island Republican threatens to thwart Mamdani by hiring more police & partnering with ICE

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican up for re-election in Long Island NY, promised to hire more police officers and increase cooperation with ICE if democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani wins the NYC mayoral race, in an effort to attract residents and businesses to move from the city to Nassau County.

Aims to market Nassau as “safest county in America”: Blakeman’s spokesman Chris Boyle said the county executive would “actively encourage people and businesses to move to the safest county in America” in the event of a Mamdani victory, though he didn’t provide further details on how Nassau would ramp up its ICE partnership.

Controversial ICE agreement already in place: Nassau’s current deal with ICE, signed in February, has sparked lawsuits from activists and criticism from Democrats, contrasting with other municipalities’ “sanctuary policies,” with the county having deputized 10 detectives to work with ICE and held 3,000 detainees in its local lockup.

Democratic challenger opposes ICE partnership: Blakeman’s Democratic opponent, Nassau Legislator Seth Koslow, has pledged to end the ICE deal if he unseats the Republican front-runner, while Mamdani leads the NYC mayoral race as the Democratic nominee against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Don Lemon calls Megyn Kelly “trans” in disgraceful podcast rant

“The Left is using ‘Trans’ as an insult now?”

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon called conservative commentator Megyn Kelly “trans” and “clockable” (a tactless term for trans people identifiable as their biological gender) on his “Clip Farmers” podcast while discussing the appearance of “MAGA ladies,” despite having grandstanded against transphobia in the past.

Critics blast hypocrisy on social media: Lemon’s comments drew immediate backlash online, with critics accusing him of two-faced behavior, with one user posting “For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult” and others questioning “The Left is using ‘Trans’ as an insult now?”

Past advocacy for LGBTQ rights highlighted: The insult stands in stark contrast to Lemon’s previous loud advocacy for LGBTQ rights, including his 2023 speech at the Son Awards railing against anti-trans legislation and “transphobia,” his defense of Dylan Mulvaney during the Bud Light controversy, and his emotional support for a transgender woman nervous about the 2024 election before he was fired from CNN in 2023 for alleged misogynistic behavior.

Trump becomes first president to receive South Korea’s highest honor

President Trump finished out his five day Asia tour Tuesday with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, and became the first US president to receive South Korea’s highest honor.

South Korea crowns Trump: President Trump received a large gold crown from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during his visit, with Lee declaring a new “golden age” for the US-South Korea alliance.

Trump receives the highest honor for diplomacy: Trump also accepted the Grand Order of Mugungwha, South Korea’s highest honor, which Lee said recognized Trump’s diplomatic efforts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Nityy-gritty Negotiations: During bilateral talks, Lee requested Trump’s approval for nuclear fuel to power South Korean submarines and noted that technically “a war is going on” on the Korean peninsula, pledging increased military spending.

Trump’s Economic Maneuvers: Trump announced he secured roughly $490 billion in investment commitments from Japan earlier this week and is pursuing an additional $350 billion from South Korea, predicting total new investment could reach $22 trillion by the end of his first year back in office. Trump also expressed confidence about reaching a prosperous deal on the upcoming meeting with President Xi of China, happening today.

Cuomo releases final ad in last days before election against socialist Mamdani - Will it be enough?

Andrew Cuomo just released his final advertisement to galvanize New York City voters ahead of the mayoral election that’s just six days away.

In the video, Cuomo makes New Yorkers a few promises:

5,000 more cops “on the beat to keep” New York safe.

New strategies to rid the streets of the homeless.

500,000 new, affordable homes.

Earlier this week, Zohran Mamdani faced backlash after his 9/11 comments, clarifying that the story of the “aunt” he said was afraid to wear her hijab on the subway after 9/11 was actually his father’s cousin, after critics posted photos showing his biological aunt didn’t wear a hijab and lived in Tanzania at the time.

In a recent poll by the Manhattan Institute from October 22-26, Mamdani’s once substantial lead dropped, leading 44% to Cuomo’s 34%, with candidate Curtis Sliwa in third place with 11%.