Sen. Ted Cruz unleashed hell on Robert Weissman, an activist and Co-President of Public Citizen, for trying to blame President Donald Trump for the multi-billion dollar Somali fraud discovered in Minnesota.

“Donald Trump was not running a fraudulent daycare center or autism center in Minnesota!!” Cruz snapped at him.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Trump won… But the deep state is alive and well… And they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation… And let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook.

But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.



RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything… But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Watch Now

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

Washington Post CEO Will Lewis steps down amid mass layoffs and turmoil

Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigned Saturday, effective immediately, just days after the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper laid off some 300 staffers—about 30% of its workforce. He was succeeded by Jeff D’Onofrio, the former Tumblr CEO who joined the Post in June as chief financial officer.

Why it matters: Lewis’ departure caps two years of intense upheaval at the prestigious newspaper, including the abrupt resignation of executive editor Sally Buzbee in June 2024 after clashes over newsroom restructuring. Lewis drew sharp criticism for being “effectively absent” during this week’s layoffs, declining to address staff while photos circulated of him attending a Super Bowl event.

What’s next: D’Onofrio, who will serve as acting publisher and CEO, signaled a sharper focus on business fundamentals, telling employees that “customer data will drive our decisions” as the paper seeks to prioritize what is “most valuable to our audiences.” He pledged the newsroom’s “uncompromising, fearless journalism” would remain the “north star” while building a more sustainable operation amid economic headwinds battering media organizations.

The backdrop: Lewis defended the sweeping changes in a farewell note, saying “difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.” Jeff Bezos praised D’Onofrio, saying “each and every day our readers give us a roadmap to success” and that the leadership team is “positioned to lead The Post into an exciting and thriving next chapter.”

Team USA freestyle skiers slammed for criticizing ICE while wearing American flag

Team USA freestyle skiers Hunter Hess and Chris Lillis faced backlash on social media after publicly criticizing the Trump administration and ICE operations at the Winter Olympics, with Hess stating that “just because I’m wearing the flag, doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

What they’re saying: Hess told reporters “it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now” and “there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of,” adding he only feels like he’s representing things that align with his “moral values.” Critics responded harshly, with one saying “if he doesn’t like the flag and what it represents, he is welcome to find another country.”

The reaction: Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell called Hess a “privileged Gen Z from Oregon” who “hasn’t traveled much,” writing “he’s representing the greatest country in the world…move to Canada if you aren’t proud of wear USA.” Multiple social media users said they wouldn’t watch the Olympics because of the comments, with one predicting “the Olympics TV ratings aren’t going to be phenomenal.”

Don’t Miss It!

Asking liberals “Do you want this deported illegal criminal to come back?”

Click To Watch Video

42 anti-ICE protesters arrested after memorial turns violent in Minneapolis

At least 42 anti-ICE protesters were arrested Saturday after chaos erupted outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis following a memorial for Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by federal agents last month. Footage showed agitators tearing down police tape, hurling lewd objects at law enforcement, and shouting insults at state patrol officers.