DeLaina Carpenter
5h

Deflection is their game. It is always Trump and MAGA’s fault. They will never take responsibility for their actions, because that would let their base know that this is their M.O.. If their base ever were to understand this, that is the ones who aren’t paid, sitting at home glued to CNN, watching their Mockbird Media Propaganda, they would lose what little support they have left. Once they do or if they understand what they do and how they do it, these once “Normies” or “Sheeple” are like ex-smokers. They hate them more than we do. That is why this has to slowly drip out. The Patriot’s know that they will be the most affected by being fooled all these years. We cannot have civil unrest from The MAGA Movement. Especially from the late comers, because that is what would just give The Left more ammunition to discredit our movement & blame us for civil unrest. These paid protesters are no different than a someone committing Treason. If they arrested just a handful of these paid protesters from these Leftist organizations and charged them with Treason, this shit may stop. If you look at it very closely, any Insurrection Act from violent protester’s, they are getting paid from a deemed Terrorist Organization or a Foreign Organization, and not reporting this is money from one of these entities, is that NOT THE VERY DEFINITION OF TREASON? Aren’t our military forces supposed to save us from all enemies foreign & domestic?

Here are the definitions of Treason.

treason

/trē′zən/

noun

a crime that undermines the offender's government

disloyalty by virtue of subversive behavior

an act of deliberate betrayal

Susan A Thompson
5h

God bless Ted Cruz! God bless President Trump! 🇺🇸✝️ We stand for truth!

