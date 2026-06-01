A brave British reporter refused to back down when a left-wing thug tried to bully him while reporting outside New Jersey’s Delaney Hall ICE facility.

The thug got physical after the reporter calmly dismantled his argument about ilelgal immigrant crime in America.

“Do something about it!” he screamed in the reporters face, spitting and waving his arms.

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DOJ suspends $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund following federal court ruling, GOP congressional pressure

The Justice Department announced Monday it would pause the $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund created as part of Trump’s settlement dropping a $10 billion IRS lawsuit, complying with a federal court decision halting payouts despite the DOJ disagreeing “strongly” with the ruling.

Legal challenges: The fund, which would have compensated individuals claiming victimization from lawfare weilded against them, faced mounting legal challenges from a second federal judge and former judges questioning its legitimacy.

Trump agreed to establish the fund after dismissing his IRS lawsuit, with eligible applicants ranging from January 6 rioters to Trump allies and notably Hunter Biden.

Graham Platner addresses sexting scandal

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner addressed alleged extramarital sexual messages for the first time Sunday alongside his wife Amy Gertner, characterizing Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports as journalistic misconduct lacking credible sourcing.

Platner claimed publications relied solely on “gossip from a former staffer” while insisting his marriage remains “loving and happy,” pivoting to campaign messaging about healthcare and wages. He dismissed focus on his personal conduct as deliberate effort by establishment media to distract from substantive policy issues. Gertner herself initially flagged her husband’s communications with other women to campaign officials, leading to revelations of an active Kik account featuring a bathroom towel-wearing selfie profile photo. Platner’s campaign later acknowledged potentially six women engaged in explicit exchanges.

Sexting scandal continues pattern of controversial past behavior plaguing campaign: The 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran maintains 7.8 percentage-point polling advantage over incumbent Republican Susan Collins despite mounting personal controversies including a Nazi-like chest tattoo from 2007 and deleted Reddit posts mocking a Purple Heart-decorated soldier.

Mamdani’s big gay hypocrisy is coming back to haunt him

Mayor Zohran Mamdani kicked off Pride Month with an X post celebrating LGBTQ+ historical contributions to New York City, tracing activism from 1895’s trans advocacy groups through Stonewall and ACT UP, pledging the city ensure queer residents can “live safely, openly, and joyfully.” Critics immediately challenged his position given his Ugandan birthplace, where same-sex activity faces criminalization and severe penalties including potential death sentences.