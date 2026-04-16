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Debbie Earl's avatar
Debbie Earl
1h

No you can NOT as you are a state and THEY ARE FEDERAL. THEY ARE OVER YOU. IF ANYONE GOES TO JAIL IT SHOULD BE YOU AND YOUR FELLOW CALIFUCKNIANS!!!

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Nathan Hale 1776's avatar
Nathan Hale 1776
1h

Raging hypocrite Steyer, Bentley Bolshevik whom he is, is guilty of sedition, with which offense he should be charged. He ought to be in custody, not on the campaign trail.

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