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Now that former Congressman Eric Swalwell has withdrawn from California’s governor’s race over alleged sexual misconduct and crimes, the new front-running candidate said he views U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a “criminal” organization and he will treat it as such.

It started with Tom Steyer posting a lengthy article on X, explaining he wants to put ICE agents in jail for deporting illegal aliens.

“ICE must be abolished. ICE is acting like a criminal organization, carrying out indiscriminate racial profiling and using violence, intimidation, terrorism, and the murder of Americans to extend Trump’s rule by fear,” Steyer says.

“It’s not enough for Democrats to simply engage in rhetoric, and “stand” against ICE or Trump. California must build a system that fights fire with fire. To stop this authoritarian takeover, we must counter ICE head-on, and go after both their agents on the streets and their leadership within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” he continued.

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If elected as governor, Steyer promised he will “give the state Attorney General the authority to hold ICE’s leadership accountable for violence,” provide tax-payer funded legal defense for illegal immigrants, and launch a massive statewide “Know Your Rights” campaign.

Steyer concluded that California must take matters into its own hands to resist the Trump administration over the issue.

Steyer’s far-left stance on ICE and immigration is another example of how extreme Democrats have become on the issue. It is not so much as if he will be able to carry out his campaign promises, but it is alarming that his campaign believes such radical stances are a winning strategy. The sad thing is, it might be in a demented state like California.

Cartoon depiction of Tom Steyer: PolitiBrawl

The Democrats have been able to maintain their insane policies positions amid the ongoing leftist insurrection in the streets. While the anti-ICE riots are not as common as they were during the summer last year, the fact there are still highly-coordinated response teams to obstruct ICE and Border Patrol during operation in blue states is a warning sign of what is to come if Democrats take back power at the federal level.

If Steyer is committed to carrying out these promises, it could set up more than just a legal battle between a state and the federal government.