Lawrence Jones confronted Democrat Governor of Maryland Wes Moore for criticizing President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington D.C., pressing him on the fact that the majority of victims affected by crime are black.

“People are dying who look like you and me!”

Thug who threatened to kill Trump arrested

Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested and federally charged with threatening to kill President Donald Trump after traveling from New York to Washington, D.C., and posting threats on Facebook and Instagram calling for Trump to be "eliminated."

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the arrest as part of the federal crackdown on crime in D.C., stating Jones continued calling the president a "terrorist" and "was working to have him eliminated" while promising full prosecution.

The arrest is part of broader law enforcement success since Trump federalized D.C. police in August , with nearly 400 individuals arrested overall and 137 arrests made over the weekend alone, along with seizure of 21 illegal guns.

The federal takeover followed high-profile violent crimes in 2025, including the fatal shooting of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, two Israeli Embassy staffers, and the brutal beating of a DOGE staffer during an attempted carjacking, amid ongoing concerns about Trump's security after two assassination attempts in 2024.

RFK Jr vs Pete Hegseth pullup contest challenges Americans to get fit

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth competed in the "Pete and Bobby challenge" at the Department of Defense, attempting to complete 50 pullups and 100 pushups in under five minutes as part of promoting fitness across America.

Hegseth won the competition with a time of about 5:25 minutes, narrowly beating the 71-year-old Kennedy , while some Marines present completed the challenge in under four minutes and one finished in under three minutes.

The challenge supports Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" movement , with Kennedy promoting whole foods over processed meals and Hegseth working to improve military fitness standards after declaring it "completely unacceptable" that two-thirds of the military is overweight.

The pair challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to join the competition and emphasized that President Trump inspired the fitness initiative, which includes Trump's reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test for schoolchildren after Obama had retired the program.

Chicago crime out of control as Trump threatens city takeover

A 31-year-old woman, Gabriela Ochoa, was fatally shot in the chest during a botched robbery on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, with the suspect driving a dark-colored sedan and still at large with no arrests made.