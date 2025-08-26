GOP Rep. LAuren Boebert called out the Democrat Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, for cutting her city’s police budget and letting crime get out of control.

Boebert called her out in front of the nation: “You think you’re doing a good job?!!”

Snowflakes threaten to quit if Vanity Fair features Melania Trump on cover

Global editorial director of Vanity Fair, Mark Guiducci, has reportedly floated the possibility of featuring First Lady Melania Trump on the magazine's cover as he tries to establish himself in his new role at the Conde Nast publication.

Not the real Vanity Fair cover, this is our team’s imagining of it.

Staff threaten mass walkout over potential cover : Left-leaning editorial staff have reacted with fierce opposition, with one editor threatening "I will walk out the motherf–king door, and half my staff will follow me" if the Melania cover proceeds, calling the Trumps despots they refuse to normalize.

Other employees dismiss walkout threats : Some staff members are skeptical that colleagues would actually quit such prestigious positions over the cover decision, with one saying "It's all talk" and noting that people will "protest and gripe about it" but likely won't abandon their careers.

Melania previously excluded from major fashion covers: Unlike Michelle Obama, who appeared on Vogue's cover three times as First Lady, Melania was notably snubbed by both Vanity Fair and Vogue during Trump's first term, though she has stated she has "no interest" in appearing on magazine covers and has more important work to do.

Dangerous MS-13 member arrested through NCTC intelligence

The National Counterterrorism Center provided intelligence that helped Border Patrol arrest Jonathan Ezequiel Portillo Beltran, who is reportedly a dangerous member of MS-13, in Los Angeles on August 14.

“Our team works to ensure law enforcement officers have operational intelligence they need when encountering suspected terrorists like Beltran. Thanks to this work, the days of terrorists living freely within our borders are over,” NCTC Director Joe Kent said.

Multiple cartel members apprehended : NCTC intelligence also aided in arrests of suspected cartel members including Luis Alberto Davila Salazar (Los Zetas), Edgar Omar Botello Rangel (Gulf Cartel), and Edgar Martin Rosales Montoya (Sinaloa Cartel) between July and August.

Massive expansion of terrorist database : Since Trump designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations, NCTC has added over 21,000 cartel members to its terrorist database and created over 35,000 identities linked to 10 designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Significant border security impact: The enhanced intelligence operations have resulted in 6,525 suspected terrorists being denied entry into the United States, with NCTC Director Joe Kent claiming "fentanyl deaths are at an all-time low" due to increased coordination efforts.

Democrat mayor brags about ignoring immigration orders

Democratic Mayor Barbara Lee publicly boasted at the DNC summer meeting that Oakland's police "do not cooperate with ICE," openly declaring the city's defiance of federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“Donald Trump, you know, he trashed Oakland, he lied about us, but Oakland is not afraid. We embrace all residents, including our immigrant communities. Our police do not cooperate with ICE. We don’t,” Lee said to meeting attendees.