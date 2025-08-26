PolitiBrawl

David R Pelletier
1h

Boebert is the last person that should open their mouth and say something without any context.Her textbook response is that a woke Mayor is responsible for the crime in D.C. and not doing anything about it.The numbers show that the crime rate is significantly lower than previous years but unfortunately Trump doesn’t believe the numbers are correct and must have been rigged or whatever.That gives him the power to keep armed forces in the city and Boebert sounds like an idiot.

