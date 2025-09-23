Evening Edition

Here’s what we are watching tonight:

Lauren Boebert goes off at self righteous Democrat in front of congress

Failed Trump assassin found guilty, tries to stab himself in court

DHS Pokemon “Gotta catch em all” video goes viral for all the right reasons

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann humiliates himself on social media

Thank you for reading and supporting PolitiBrawl!

Boebert clashes with Lateefah Simon

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert went off at Democrat Rep. Lateefah Simon for berating republicans who want to curb crime in America’s dangerous Democrat-run cities.

She did not hold back…

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

RFK Jr just testified before the US Senate, and it was an all-out WAR.

Angry liberals questioned his assault on untested vaccines, the CDC and Big Pharma…

But instead of defending him, multiple turncoat Republicans joined in on the attack.

Kennedy REFUSED to back down.

He boldly stood up for the American people and VOWED to tell them the truth.

And now, he’s issued a terrifying new warning that Americans need to hear in 2025.

If you were born before Jan 1st, 1965, THIS affects you most of all.

Get the full facts here.

P.S. Liberals will call THIS crazy too, until they see the data. Learn why RFK Jr is warning Americans about this emerging health crisis before it’s too late. Watch this video now.

Click To Watch Video

Attempted Trump assassin found guilty on five charges - Appears to try to stab himself with pen

Ryan Routh, 59, was found guilty on five federal counts including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate after lying in wait at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course for approximately 10 hours on September 15, 2024, facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Dramatic courtroom scene follows verdict: After the guilty verdict was read, Routh reportedly attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen before being restrained by U.S. Marshals, while his daughter Sara stood up and shouted profanities at the court, calling the proceedings "rigged" and unfair.

Extensive evidence presented by prosecution: Over nearly three weeks, prosecutors presented evidence from 38 witnesses including forensic proof linking Routh's fingerprints and DNA to a loaded SKS rifle found at the scene, surveillance footage of 17 reconnaissance trips to the golf course, and a manifesto offering $150,000 to "complete the job."

Defense case minimal and ineffective: Routh, who represented himself, presented virtually no admissible evidence and rested his defense after just several hours with only three witnesses—two friends who admitted under cross-examination they hadn't spoken to him in years—while prosecutors demonstrated clear intent and substantial steps toward carrying out the assassination.

“Gotta catch em all!” - DHS releases viral Pokémon-themed immigration video

The Department of Homeland Security created a video using the Pokémon theme song and "Gotta Catch 'Em All" slogan to showcase immigration arrests, which garnered over 37 million views on X as of midday Tuesday.

Features "Worst of the Worst" as trading cards: The video concludes by displaying arrested individuals as mock Pokémon cards, including alleged sexual predators and criminals with serious prior convictions, each marked with a snowflake symbol representing ICE.

Highlights serious criminal cases: Featured arrestees include Nery Garcia Linares, a 32-year-old alleged sexual predator from Guatemala, Moises Lopez-Zepeda, a 44-year-old from Mexico previously convicted of intoxicated manslaughter, and Hossein Sharifi, a 67-year-old alleged child sex abuser from Iran.

Keith Olbermann’s unhinged antics just got worse…

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann posted a series of vulgar social media attacks targeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio (calling him a "political prostitute"), border czar Tom Homan (making crude jokes about his name), and Health Secretary RFK Jr. regarding his sexting scandal.

Posts follow threat to CNN pundit: The attacks came hours after Olbermann was widely criticized for a since-deleted post that appeared to threaten conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings, writing "You're next motherf–ker" in response to news about Jimmy Kimmel's reinstatement at ABC.

FBI involvement after escalating rhetoric: Jennings flagged Olbermann's threatening posts to FBI Director Kash Patel, sharing screenshots of the deleted messages that also included additional hostile language about ending Jennings' career and calling him an "amateur."

Pattern of unhinged social media behavior: The incident represents part of Olbermann's ongoing pattern of extreme social media posts, with the threats and crude attacks on government officials occurring in the context of broader political tensions following recent controversies involving media figures and the Trump administration.

Donate