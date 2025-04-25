PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAV's avatar
DAV
9m

I trust these women (so far), but I don’t trust Fox News. They are controlled opposition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Mak's avatar
Andy Mak
3h

Laura is a neverTrumper. Never trusted her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture