Laura Ingraham hammered Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari on Fox News for flying to El Salvador to virtue signal her support for illegal immigrant and alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

”What process do you think is still due an individual who two courts found had reasonable belief he had an affiliation with MS-13,” Ingraham started, “who’s wife initially said had scratched her and caused bruising on her body,…”

“What process would make you feel like the Constitution and our framers’ understanding of it would be fulfilled?” Ingraham asked Ansari.

The Democrat denied that she was specifically advocating for Abrego Garcia.

“You went to El Salvador, what are you talking about?!!” Ingraham immediately fired back. “Now you’re saying it’s not about him?! Of course it’s about him!”

Ingraham continued to hammer the backpedaling Dem, “You went to El Salvador for a political stunt and now you’re saying it’s not about him!”

Ansari pushed back, explaining how she has never received more calls from constituents than about the issue of deportations “without due process,… tariffs being the second one.”

“The violence committed by illegal immigrants against American citizens and legal immigrants has been appalling and I wish there was one moment when Democrats acted like they cared about that!” Ingraham sounded off.

Watch the full Fox News clash here:

Tom Homan WRECKS Chris Cuomo for accusing him of breaking the law…

Tom Homan stood his ground on News Nation when Chris Cuomo claimed he was “ignoring” withholding orders for illegal migrants connected to criminal gangs.

“You’re ignoring orders when you’re told you can’t deport this person, and then you’re deporting them anyway,… why ignore the orders?!” Cuomo pressed Homan.

“No one is ignoring the order!” Homan said. “The ‘Maryland father’ was ordered deported twice, by two immigration judges!” Homan listed the numerous sources that confirmed the illegal migrant’s affiliation with criminal gangs. “He is now a terrorists!”

Watch their tense discussion here:

Radical leftist calls for the killing of Trump officials, then learns a valuable lesson

By Julio Rosas

Substack is a great platform not just because it allows independent writers the ability to build something for themselves, but it also allows those same writers to be honest with how they really feel. However, their honesty can sometimes come back to haunt them in the real world.

The most recent example of this is that of Nicholas Decker. A George Mason PhD student, Decker recently wrote on his Substack asking his fellow leftists when is it enough to start killing members and supporters of the Trump administration.

Decker, while seemingly gleeful at the prospect, frames his desires with apparent reluctance:

“Evil has come to America. The present administration is engaged in barbarism…If the present administration chooses this course, then the questions of the day can be settled not with legislation, but with blood and iron. In short, we must decide when we must kill them. None of us wish for war, but if the present administration wishes to destroy the nation I would accept war rather than see it perish. I hope that you would choose the same.”

Decker made it abundantly clear his desire to kill the MAGA movement goes beyond taking out President Donald Trump…

Read Full Piece

