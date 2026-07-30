Larry Elder shut down Democrat attorney Gloria Allred live on CNN for accusing President Donald Trump of trying to rig the next election in his favor.

“There’s a real easy way to deal with this! Let’s go back to in-person voting, show and ID, paper ballots!” Elder said bluntly. “It’s ridiculous! That’s what is undermining confidence!”

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White House blasts Spain as 2,000 migrants surge into Ceuta in 10 days

More than 2,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in the past 10 days, prompting Ceuta’s president to request a national emergency declaration.

Madrid denied the request, saying migration flows don’t qualify under Spain’s civil protection regulations. Videos showed migrants swimming around border barriers and streaming through streets as authorities struggled to respond.

The White House seized on the crisis, affirming Trump’s warnings about European migration policy. Principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said Spain’s “far-left, globalist policies” enabled the surge and called on Spain and other countries to “immediately reverse course or risk their own demise.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has argued immigration is economically necessary given Spain’s low birth rate, faces mounting domestic criticism from conservatives who contend that guaranteeing social services to underage migrants creates powerful incentives for illegal crossings.

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Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

US Army debuts “Hammer of the Gods” maritime missile-disruption system

The US Army successfully tested a new electronic warfare system called “Hammer of the Gods” off the California coast this month, marking the first maritime demonstration of the portable signal-disrupting technology. The system blinds the positioning, navigation, and timing systems of precision-guided weapons including long-range artillery, guided missiles, and cruise missiles, causing them to effectively fly without guidance toward their targets.

The covertly deployable system also maintains a communications network allowing friendly forces to stay connected while the disruptive signal is active. Land-based variants have been in testing for two years, but this month’s West Coast exercise proved the system can be deployed, operated, and recovered in real maritime conditions.

The debut follows other recent demonstrations of cutting-edge US military technology, including the CIA’s “Ghost Murmur” tool — which reportedly uses diamond-based sensors and AI to detect human heartbeats from significant distances — used during the April rescue of a downed Air Force pilot in Iran.

Seattle Storm co-owner suspended after cursing at teen girls wearing shirts defending women’s sports

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was suspended for five home games and fined after allegedly approaching two teenage girls at a Tuesday game and calling them “fucking insane” for wearing shirts supporting women’s sports and biological sex distinctions in athletics.

Onslaught of verbal abuse: The girls, who had participated in a pre-game demonstration supporting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and a Washington state ballot initiative barring transgender athletes from girls’ sports, were also subjected to sustained booing and thumbs-down gestures from Storm players and fans, leaving one of them in tears.

Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder apologized Wednesday, saying every fan deserves to feel welcome. Keaton’s suspension and fine were announced Thursday by ESPN. Security at the arena declined to intervene when organizers asked them to address Keaton’s conduct.

Cunningham responded on X, praising the girls for their courage and hinting at sending them gifts, while reaffirming her belief that everyone deserves kindness regardless of disagreement.

Must Watch: Eagles Defensive Coordinator roasts Fauci with savage response to reporter

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the 5th Amendment on the questions. Did you guys see that? Oh my God!” he joked during a press conference with reporters.

Watch: