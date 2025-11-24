Lara Trump shut down Bill Maher on his own show for suggesting her father-in-law is corrupt and unfairly targeting his enemies.

This was personal…

“My family has been scrutinized and attacked under a microscope more than any family!”

Byron Donalds EXPLODES at reporter, he’s had enough of their LIES

Rep. Byron Donalds fired back at reporters questioning President Donald Trump’s strong response to Democrat lawmakers urging American troops to disobey official military orders.

Watch the heated moment here:

Pentagon launches probe into Sen. Mark Kelly after Trump sedition accusations

The Pentagon has opened an investigation into “serious allegations of misconduct” against Sen. Mark Kelly following President Trump’s public accusations that the Arizona Democrat committed sedition.

Trump publicly accused Kelly of seditious behavior , prompting the Defense Department to launch a probe into the former Navy captain and astronaut who remains a member of the military reserves. The president’s accusations came amid ongoing tensions between the administration and Democratic lawmakers who have challenged his policies.

The investigation marks a significant escalation in the conflict between the administration and Kelly, who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies and military leadership decisions. Kelly has emerged as one of the Senate’s most prominent voices opposing the president’s approach to national security matters.

Kelly could face potential military justice proceedings depending on the outcome of the Pentagon’s misconduct review, though specific details of the allegations have not been publicly disclosed. The consequences could be severe if the investigation finds evidence supporting the sedition claims.

The senator served as a Navy combat pilot before becoming a NASA astronaut and maintains his military status despite his current role in Congress. Defense Department officials confirmed the investigation is underway but declined to provide additional information about the nature against Kelly.

First Lady receives official White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday, telling reporters “it will be beautiful” as she greeted the enormous evergreen from central Michigan on the north driveway while wearing a white coat, red gloves and plaid Manolo Blahnik heels.

President Trump did not attend the annual tree arrival ceremony, spending his morning on a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping as his foreign policy team worked to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal by a self-imposed Thanksgiving deadline.

The Trumps are expected to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach after hosting the annual turkey pardon ceremony Tuesday at the White House.

Federal judge tosses Comey case

A federal judge threw out criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, determining that interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan lacked legal authority to bring indictments against the Trump critics.

Senior US District Judge Cameron Currie ruled that Attorney General Pam Bondi used up her single 120-day window for interim appointments on Erik Siebert, who stepped down in September following presidential criticism, meaning district judges rather than the administration should have chosen his replacement.

Comey cannot be recharged due to the five-year statute of limitations running out, while prosecutors could potentially pursue new charges against James since her case deadline has not passed, though both cases were dismissed without prejudice.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the rulings as procedural technicalities and announced plans to appeal, while the decision may impact three other acting US attorneys who have exceeded 120 days in office without Senate approval.

Comey faced charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice over statements made during a 2020 Senate hearing about FBI leaks, while James was accused of bank fraud for allegedly misrepresenting that she would occupy a Virginia home she purchased when her grandniece actually lived there and paid rent.

White House calls Trump healthcare subsidy extension reports “speculation”

The White House dismissed reports that President Trump plans to propose an extension of enhanced pandemic-era health insurance subsidies as “mere speculation,” despite media outlets indicating the president would unveil a proposal to prevent premium increases for millions of Americans.