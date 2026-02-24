The mother of Laken Riley gave a short, heart-wrenching speech at President Donald Trump’s meeting with Angel Families at the White House, Monday. What she said absolutely shattered the Democrats’ entire anti-ICE and open border’s agenda.

“You are doing a thankless job Mr. President, that most people just wouldn’t do!!” she told Trump.

Trump jokes about assassination attempts after armed intruder shot at Mar-a-Lago: “Got a lot of people gunning for me”

President Donald Trump broke his silence Monday on the armed intruder shot dead by Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, jokingly telling angel families at the White House “I don’t know how long I’ll be around. Got a lot of people gunning for me,” and noting that “crazy shooters don’t go after non-consequential presidents,” referencing Abraham Lincoln and JFK’s assassinations.

What happened: The Secret Service shot and killed 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of Cameron, North Carolina around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after he unlawfully entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago carrying a shotgun and fuel can. Martin, who had been reported missing by his family on Saturday, refused to drop the items and was shot by Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies. Trump was not present at his Florida home, having stayed at the White House for the weekend.

The investigation: While TMZ reported Martin was obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein files, citing text messages between Martin and his friend, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi cautioned “I’d be careful about leaning too much into that,” saying the FBI is leading the investigation to “learn more about the suspect’s background, actions, and potential motivations.”

Mamdani blasted for fueling anti-cop hate after mob pelts NYPD with snowballs during blizzard

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after an unruly mob launched a “disgusting” snowball attack on NYPD officers during a massive snowball fight in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park on Monday afternoon, with agitators caught on camera hurling huge chunks of snow at police during the blizzard.

Why it matters: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and ex-Mayor Eric Adams blamed Mamdani’s history of anti-police rhetoric for the violent scenes. “With a mayor who has a history of calling the police ‘racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,’ he set the tone,” Cuomo said, demanding Mamdani denounce the attack. Adams added that “politicians who constantly bash the police and refuse to have their backs are setting a terrible example. Leadership matters. Tone matters.”

What’s next: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police are investigating the incident as cop unions called for arrests. The Police Benevolent Association said “the individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer,” calling the environment “unacceptable and outrageous.” Detectives’ Endowment Association President Scott Munro said “what we saw in Washington Square Park today was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers.”

Gavin Newsom’s “elderly parole program” set to release serial child rapist, sparking outrage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “elderly parole program” is releasing David Funston, a serial child rapist once described by a judge as “the monster parents fear the most,” who was convicted of 16 counts of kidnapping and child molestation in 1999 after preying on children as young as 3 to 7 years old in the Sacramento area.