Laken Riley's Mom TAKES THE MIC from Trump, SHATTERS the Democrats' entire anti-ICE agenda
"Laken was a good girl, and she just wanted to go for a run that morning!"
The mother of Laken Riley gave a short, heart-wrenching speech at President Donald Trump’s meeting with Angel Families at the White House, Monday. What she said absolutely shattered the Democrats’ entire anti-ICE and open border’s agenda.
“You are doing a thankless job Mr. President, that most people just wouldn’t do!!” she told Trump.
Watch the incredible moment here:
Trump jokes about assassination attempts after armed intruder shot at Mar-a-Lago: “Got a lot of people gunning for me”
President Donald Trump broke his silence Monday on the armed intruder shot dead by Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, jokingly telling angel families at the White House “I don’t know how long I’ll be around. Got a lot of people gunning for me,” and noting that “crazy shooters don’t go after non-consequential presidents,” referencing Abraham Lincoln and JFK’s assassinations.
What happened: The Secret Service shot and killed 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of Cameron, North Carolina around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after he unlawfully entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago carrying a shotgun and fuel can. Martin, who had been reported missing by his family on Saturday, refused to drop the items and was shot by Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies. Trump was not present at his Florida home, having stayed at the White House for the weekend.
The investigation: While TMZ reported Martin was obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein files, citing text messages between Martin and his friend, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi cautioned “I’d be careful about leaning too much into that,” saying the FBI is leading the investigation to “learn more about the suspect’s background, actions, and potential motivations.”
Mamdani blasted for fueling anti-cop hate after mob pelts NYPD with snowballs during blizzard
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after an unruly mob launched a “disgusting” snowball attack on NYPD officers during a massive snowball fight in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park on Monday afternoon, with agitators caught on camera hurling huge chunks of snow at police during the blizzard.
Why it matters: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and ex-Mayor Eric Adams blamed Mamdani’s history of anti-police rhetoric for the violent scenes. “With a mayor who has a history of calling the police ‘racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,’ he set the tone,” Cuomo said, demanding Mamdani denounce the attack. Adams added that “politicians who constantly bash the police and refuse to have their backs are setting a terrible example. Leadership matters. Tone matters.”
What’s next: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police are investigating the incident as cop unions called for arrests. The Police Benevolent Association said “the individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer,” calling the environment “unacceptable and outrageous.” Detectives’ Endowment Association President Scott Munro said “what we saw in Washington Square Park today was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers.”
Gavin Newsom’s “elderly parole program” set to release serial child rapist, sparking outrage
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “elderly parole program” is releasing David Funston, a serial child rapist once described by a judge as “the monster parents fear the most,” who was convicted of 16 counts of kidnapping and child molestation in 1999 after preying on children as young as 3 to 7 years old in the Sacramento area.
Why it matters: Funston was given three consecutive life terms but qualifies for release under a 2020 bill making prisoners eligible for parole at age 50 after serving 20 years. One victim who was kidnapped and assaulted at age 4 told the LA Times “he shouldn’t be breathing the same air that we’re breathing at all,” calling him “a horrible person” and “a monster.” Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said “I read the reports; they’re horrific” and questioned “what are we coming to as a society here in California that’s okay with this?”
The reaction: Sheriff Cooper, who learned about Funston’s release from an LA Times article, said Funston “kidnapped” a young girl in North Highlands, “molested her very maliciously, drove her” away, “and kicked her out of the car after punching her.” He added that while “there are some folks that deserve a second chance in life, someone that does these type of things, they don’t deserve a second chance at life,” warning that “more children will be hurt by this man.” The controversy comes as Newsom’s 2028 presidential ambitions face mounting challenges following a “spectacularly bad day” that included viral racist comments to Black voters in Georgia.
Go Mom! Tell the idiots off!
Not to take away from the Laken Riley story but I'm amazed that Newsom chose the worse of the worse to release from prison. Of all the possible elderly convicts to do so he chose the worse one. Newsom represents the worse of us so what do we expect of him as a "President".