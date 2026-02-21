Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Skid Row is famous for its homeless population, but what you might not know is that there is also a large dog population in the impoverished neighborhood and Democrats are doing little to stop the horrific abuses the animals face on a daily basis.

I recently went to Skid Row with a group of volunteers who help rescue the dogs or provide medical care. It did not take long to see firsthand of the torture these poor pups endure. In addition to overbreeding to maintain an income or settle debts, drug users test their drugs on dogs to avoid overdosing and, according to the volunteers, they have seen cases of humans sexually assaulting the dogs.

The dogs here are “disposable,” Joey Tuccio told me. “They lose a dog, they get another one. A dog dies, they get another one…It just never ends.”

A message from our sponsor (Piece continues below):

Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare is happening RIGHT NOW…

5 buried government files have just been leaked online… And the explosive bombshells revealed inside have the entire Swamp QUAKING.

Because they’ve been kept under government lock and key for more than 55 YEARS.

Until today.

See the uncensored files

P.S. She NEVER thought these files would go public (and when you see bombshell #1, you’ll understand why.) Watch now before this video is scrubbed from the internet forever.

(Piece continues)

While the first emotion I felt while doing this story was extreme sadness, it later turned into anger. I was able to see clear cases of animal abuses on a random Saturday within just two hours. Why is this allowed to happen?

You can watch my report from Skid Row here:

The answer is not surprising. Los Angeles Democrats have basically told those in the position to do something to not fully enforce pet regulations in Skid Row because it would go against their sacred cow: the homeless.

The homeless aren’t just a sacred cow, but they are a cash cow for the politicians and groups who have a stake in the problem being allowed to continue. California has spent over $24 billion on the problem and it has only gotten worse.

Now people are one thing, but animals who have no say in being bred and abused on Skid Row is another. That is why the volunteers who I was with admit that their help is only a band aid. Nothing will be solved so long as Democrats in Los Angeles refuse to do anything serious about it.

For her part, Mayor Karen Bass recently created a pilot program for Los Angeles police to crack down on the animal abuse in Skid Row, but it is barely a drop in the bucket and not truly effective, according to the volunteers.

When directly asked about animal regulations not being enforced, Bass did not directly answer the question. She instead said there was “suffering” but then added the animals are “not neglected” because dogs are allowed to go into shelters for the homeless.

Like many problems plaguing Democrat-run cities, the daily suffering these dogs are experiencing is a policy choice. It is sickening they are choosing to allow the abuse to continue.