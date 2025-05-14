Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem took off the gloves with Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell during a confrontational hearing in which he grilled her on the gang member status of deported illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Swalwell first asked Noem about an image President Trump had posted to social media showing Abrego Garcia’s hand with “MS-13” tattooed on his knuckles.

“Madam Secretary you agree that the letters ‘MS’ and the number ‘13’ in Times Roman numeral font, that they are doctored on this photo right?” Swalwell asked.

Noem answered, “Abrego Garcia was a known member of MS-13. It wasn’t based off tattoos, it was based of an entire case against him,…”

Swalwell interrupted Noem, demanding she answer just if the photo was doctored or not. “Madam Secretary I have a 7 year-old, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, I have a bullshit detector, I’m just asking you, is this doctored or not doctored?!!”

“I have no knowledge of that photo you’re pointing to,” Noem answered before punching back at Swalwell’s set up. “Are you saying that Abrego Garcia is not a wife beater?! He’s not a criminal? He’s not a human trafficker? He’s not a member of MS-13?! You are vouching for a man who is a known violent criminal, sir!”

Swalwell tried to interrupt, but she refused to let him, “He should have been deported, absolutely! And we will not be bringing him back!!”

Democrat DELUSION: Jamie Raskin Blames TRUMP for “Defunding Police?!” Jim Jordan hits back

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan demolished Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin for blaming Republicans for “defunding the police.”

Raskin accused President Trump, Musk, and their DOGE team of budget cuts that will hurt local law enforcement and public safety, further accusing Republicans of hypocrisy.

“Don’t give me that lecture about ‘defunding the police’ that our side has never supported!” Raskin said.

In his rebuttal, Jim Jordan immediately called out Raskin’s blatant lie.

“You can try to rewrite history, but it just doesn’t work,” Jordan said.

Jordan brought up a hefty list, citing the billions of dollars Democrat cities slashed from law enforcement funds in the ‘Summer of Love’ in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

“Don’t say you didn’t defund the police. You did. Everyone knows you did, and you all talked about it and you cheered it on…The bad guys…you were raising money to bail them out! Your presidential candidate was raising money to bail them out! So you can have all the revisionist history you want. The facts are the facts,” Jordan said.

