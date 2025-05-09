Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem refused to let Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar steamroll her during tense questioning at

Noem doesn’t back down to anyone, watch the clip:

Watch Video

Escobar pressed Noem about the manner in which American citizen children are deported along with their illegal immigrant parents, citing an I.C.E form called “The Caregiver Designation at Arrest Form.”

“Were any of the individuals who were deported who has U.S. citizen children,… were they given an opportunity to sign that form?” Escobar asked Noem.

“The specific cases that you’re referencing, it was the parents choice to take their children with them,” Noem clarified. “It is the policy of the Trump administration to keep families together.”

Escobar became frustrated that Noem didn’t just give her a “yes” or “no” answer.

“Ma’am, the questions are really simple, yes or no, was that formed used in any of those cases?!” she asked again.

Noem calmly answered that she would get back to the congresswoman about the specific forms in question.

“Ma’am, please! Ma’am, reclaiming my time! I’d like you to avoid the filibusters!” Escobar snapped.

"I'm answering your questions with facts!" Noem fired back.

You could cut the tension in the air with a knife… watch the congress clash here:

Watch Video

Together With Natural Health Response

What eggs do to senior brains

How often do you eat eggs?

Did you know it does THIS to senior brains?

-Emily

P.S. If you think you know the answer, don't be too sure. If you care about your memory, see this now.

Learn More

Financial News

Stocks stumble as Trump prepares to talk to China

The major indexes capped a choppy week in the red, with the S&P 500, The Dow and Nasdaq all closing lower as the US and China trade delegations heads to Geneva for tariff talks this weekend.

Why it matters: Investors are jittery after President Trump hinted at slashing tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 80%, a move that could ease tensions but leaves markets on edge.

Dive deeper: Mixed signals fueled the volatility. Strong earnings from tech giants like Nvidia provided some lift, but renewed tariff fears and a Federal Reserve rate decision caused concern.

What’s next: As negotiators prep for the talks in Switzerland, investors are strapped in for more turbulence. Will tariffs soften, or is this just another cliffhanger?

Read more business and financial news from “The Capitalist”:

Subscribe now