Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem clashed with Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro over the uselessness of FEMA in serving Americans affected by natural disasters during a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Tuesday.

Noem clearly struck a nerve, criticizing one of the Democrat’s beloved federal agencies.

“Where is the evidence of the failure of FEMA?!!” DeLauro pressed Noem.

“Ma’am, we still have claims open from Hurricane Katrina,” Noem calmly responded. “We have fire claims that are still unpaid to people who said they were due them 6-8-10 years old.”

Noem didn’t stop there, echoing President Trump’s intend on holding federal agencies to a new level of accountability they have not been accustomed to. “What the President has said is he is sick and tired of federal agencies, who pick and choose who wins and who loses,” Noem explained. “He wants to make sure that the federal government, when it makes a commitment that it follows through!”

“The federal government is abdicating its commitment to the American people,…” DeLauro began to say.

Noem cut here off with a heck of a truth bomb, “It did, certainly under Joe Biden’s administration!”

The Democrat congresswoman became very frustrated by Noem’s answer, “I knew you were going to go there!”

AG Pam Bondi announces the FBI is reviewing Epstein files

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters, Wednesday, that the FBI is reviewing files related to Jeffrey Epstein and his apparent underage sex network for elites.

"There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child p*rn, and there are hundreds of victims,” she told the press.

"No one victim will ever get released. It's just the volume and that's what they're going through right now. The FBI is diligently going through that."

Scott Jennings answers if he will run for Kentucky senate seat

A reporter asked CNN Republican superstar Scott Jennings if he will run for senate in Kentucky amid recent reports that the cable news panelist was considering doing so with President Trump’s blessing.

“Man the internet is a crazy place,” Jennings said, dodging the question. “A long way until next May.”

When the reporter asked again about recent headlines alleging his intent to run, he got more of a response from Jennings.

“I read all those with some amusement,” he said. “But I’ll tell you this, I think Kentucky has benefitted from having Republican senators for a long time,… I think that seat ought to be in the hands, ultimately of someone who is going to help President Trump execute on his agenda. Frankly, I think politics is a team sport and the President is ahead of our team,…”

“Whoever Donald Trump endorses will be the next senator of Kentucky,” Jennings affirmed.

