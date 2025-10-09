Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confronted captured illegal immigrants face-to-face during her visit to a Portland ICE facility this week. One of the aliens pleaded with her to let him go. It did not end well for him…

“Let you out?! No, not let you out, you are under arrest!” Noem told the man, handcuffed in the back of an ICE vehicle.

WATCH: Unhinged Democrat has career-ending meltdown during intense interview

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter tried to storm out of a CBS News interview with correspondent Julie Watts after being asked how she would win Republican votes, snapping “I don’t want this all on camera” and attempting to remove her microphone while claiming the questions were “unnecessarily argumentative.”

Simple question triggers outburst : When Watts asked “What do you say to the 40% of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?”—a question every other candidate answered—Porter became testy, insisted she wouldn’t “keep doing this,” and said “I’ve never had to do this before,” which critics interpreted as evidence she avoids adversarial interviews.

Pattern of temperamental behavior : The 51-year-old has a documented reputation for bad temper, including allegedly bullying a congressional aide over COVID exposure, calling the Irvine Police Department a “disgrace,” and her ex-husband’s 2013 divorce allegations that she verbally abused him and once poured scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head.

Rivals capitalize on controversy: Despite being the frontrunner with a 7-point lead in the California gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom, Porter faced immediate criticism from opponents including Tony Thurmond asking “how can Californians expect her to stand up to President Trump?” and Antonio Villaraigosa saying “We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions.”

Israelis and Gazans chanting Trump’s name following historic ceasefire deal

Crowds in both Tel Aviv and war-torn Gaza took to the streets Thursday celebrating the historic cease-fire deal, with residents chanting “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!” in Gaza and “Nobel Prize to Trump” in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square while waving American flags and dancing.

Growing Nobel Prize momentum : Calls for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize intensified ahead of Friday’s announcement, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stating Trump “should receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Eric Trump’s social media post garnering 1.5 million views, and hostage families writing to the Norwegian Nobel Committee urging Trump’s selection.

Previous nomination and broader achievements : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the prize in July for America’s role in attacking Iran’s nuclear program and establishing a cease-fire, while the White House touted Trump as having ended seven conflicts including Israel-Iran, Rwanda-DRC, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and others.

Hostage release timeline: Trump announced the remaining 48 captives will likely be freed by Monday as part of the peace deal, with hostage families praising the president after he secured the agreement that they hope will end the two-year war that began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman praises Trump for Israel/Hamas peace deal

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman praised President Donald Trump after Hamas and Israel agreed to phase one of a peace plan, stating they share an “ironclad commitment to Israel and its people” despite being from different parties.

Trump talks Antifa with brave journalists with first-hand experience from riots

President Donald Trump hosted independent journalists at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Antifa violence, vowing to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization while journalists recounted violent assaults they suffered covering protests in Democratic-run cities where they say officials refuse to enforce laws.