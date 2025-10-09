PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Ray's avatar
Don Ray
21m

She is a “ticking time bomb” How she ever got this far is one great mystery. I would be amazed if even her sponsors are still in support of “Katie Ka-Boom.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Abernathy's avatar
Sean Abernathy
24m

Is this a parody site? How dumb does politalbrawl think we are? The lengths they go to try to normalize our current administration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture