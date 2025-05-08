Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem went to war against notorious Democrat clown Sen. Chris Van Hollen for his defense of illegal alien and suspected gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

He had to learn the hard way…

Van Hollen grilled Noem during an explosive senate hearing on Tuesday about the deportation of criminal aliens to El Salvador. He immediately took an aggressive and unfriendly tone.

“I just asked you Madam Secretary whether or not you or the Department of Homeland Security are taking any action to facilitate the 9-0 Supreme Court decision to facilitate his return, this is a very simple question!” Van Hollen told Noem.

“This administration is complying all federal court orders,” Noem answered, triggering Van Hollen.

“That’s not what I asked you!” the senator snapped.

Noem said decided to say the quiet part out loud, "You're advocacy for a known terrorists is alarming to me! He’s a human smuggler and a terrorists and he’s not a U.S. citizen!"

Brandon Gill makes witness PANIC, exposes damning past tweets mocking conservative parents

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill grilled U.S. Fencing official Damien Lehfeldt, surfacing his eyebrow-raising past tweets mocking concerned parents of female athletes forced to compete against biological males.

Gill has no mercy and makes pay for what he said…

”Do you think that parents who don’t want their daughters competing against men in women’s sports are ‘whiny?’” Gill asked.

“No sir,” Lehfeldt quickly answered.

“Why did you write that on social media? I’ve got a picture here where you’ve posted that,” gill said, holding up a print of his tweet. “You were allegedly responding to a parent who didn’t want their daughter being beaten up by men in sports competition. You said ‘I’m not going to pull her from the sport and write a whiny email announcing my departure.’”

“I want to be crystal clear, that was an inappropriate message,” Lehfeldt said.

“Do you think that (parents) are cowardly Why did you write that on social media?!” Gill pressed again.

“No, I regret it sir, I deleted it shortly after posting it, I certainly don’t feel that way,” Lehfeldt backpedaled.

Watch Gill take this woke witness to the wood shed live in front of the nation:

