Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized "South Park" creators as "lazy" and "petty" following an episode that mocked her appearance, portraying her as a vain, Botox-obsessed character. Speaking on Glenn Beck's podcast Thursday, the 53-year-old Noem condemned the show's focus on women's looks rather than substantive policy criticism.

"It never ends, but it's so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look," Noem said. "It's always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't, they just pick something petty like that."

The controversial episode depicted Noem as a glamorous ICE agent who enjoys Botox treatments, kills puppies, and arrests Hispanics. Noem admitted she hadn't watched the episode, claiming she was busy with work.

The Trump administration has called "South Park” "irrelevant" and accused its creators of desperately seeking attention after multiple episodes mocked President Trump and his team.

In an ironic twist, Homeland Security actually used imagery from the show to promote ICE recruitment the day before the Noem episode aired. The agency thanked "South Park" for drawing attention to law enforcement recruitment, advertising benefits including up to $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and retirement packages for new ICE recruits seeking to remove "murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals."