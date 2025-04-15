Kevin O'Leary WRECKS pathetic TDS Don Lemon in hard-to-watch interview
"Stop trying to throw Trump in jail! Don, I'm helping you with your Trump derangement Syndrome!"
Kevin O’Leary put Trump-deranged Don Lemon in his place for complaining about President Trump telling Americans “it’s a good time to buy” the stock market at the peak of tariff hysteria.
“You have no problem with the President telling people it’s time to buy?” Lemon asked O’Leary.
“Yeah, he’s telling people to go buy the America index, a president is supposed to do that. He’s supposed to be a cheerleader!” O’Leary fired back. “We should be spending our time worried about the country, not trying to throw Trump in jail all the time!”
Lemon questioned the claim that people wanted to throw Trump in jail over this, but of course that is the insinuation behind accusing him of insider trading. He played the clip of Trump joking with businessmen about how much they made in the market’s recovery after the initial drop at the start of the tariffs.
“Not a bit cringe?” Lemon asked O’Leary of the video clip.
“No, no, “ O’Leary answered. “Don I’m helping you with your Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“I don’t have Trump Derangement Syndrome!” Lemon snapped. “And I’m not a Democrat so don’t even try it!”
Watch the awkward clash right here:
Together With Health Science Institute
9 drugs linked to Alzheimer's disease?
Dear Reader,
Are you taking one of these 9 "memory erasing" prescriptions?
You may think your memory loss is just a sign of getting older, but one of these 9 drugs could actually be damaging your brain...
These 9 prescription drugs have now been linked to Alzheimer's disease diagnoses.
If you're over the age of 60, and you're taking even 1 of these 9 drugs, your brain could be at risk.
P.S. These "memory erasing" drugs could affect more than 1,429,000 American seniors this year alone -- including you or your spouse. Click here to see the list of drugs before it's too late...
Jim Jordan SHUTS DOWN obnoxious Jasmine Crockett, puts an end to her woke rant in congress
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan fired back at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for an absurd rant against Kash Patel, Trump and DOGE’s attempt to clean the corruption out of the FBI.
“Today is nothing more than a dog and pony show for the Republicans to avoid facing the American people for the trash policies that are killing the economy and our democracy,” Crockett said. “We are here today because Republicans are willing to throw our country’s top law enforcement agents under the bus to appease Trump and execute his political vengeance!”
Jordan was eager to chime in, starting by saying that Pam Bondi’s Justice Department is far superior and more transparent than the previous administration’s DOJ. “They couldn’t tell us who planted the pipe bombs, who leaked the Dobbs opinion, who put cocaine at the White House! They couldn’t tell us any of that but they had plenty of time to put together a memo to investigate moms and dads at school board meetings,… they equated pro-life catholics to extremists!”
“That is as political as you can get!!” Jordan exploded, obliterating Crockett’s premise that the Trump DOJ is focussed on political objectives in an unprecedented way.
Watch Jordan go off at Crockett and the Democrats for accusing Trump of exactly what they have been doing for the past four years:
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
This idea that Trump saying, "it's a good time to buy" is anything close to insider trading is the most ridiculous Democrat talking point that I have ever heard.
Let me explain where the big bucks are in government insider trading. Take Biden's 3/4 trillion dollar "Inflation Reduction Act". Biden now admits it had nothing to do with inflation and is actually the biggest "green" spending bill in American history. The bill was nothing but a slush fund for projects and companies run by Democrat donors. For just one example, look at the Biden and Kamala touted electric bus company, Proterra. The bill allocated 5.5 billion in grants for electric buses. Even with all that government (taxpayer) money the EV bus company Proterra went bankrupt last year, but not until Jennifer Granholm (Biden's Energy Secretary) made 1.6 million off of their stock. Go and look it up. Any Congressperson that has access to the committees that decide where the money goes can do the same. It's nothing more than our money grifted to Democrat owned "Green" businesses that take the money in "pump and dump" schemes. The companies, and the "in the know" stockholders and owners profit when government money pumps the stock price up and then the owners, and the insider info stockholders dump the stock before the government money or subsidies dry up. Remember Solyndra? Same deal, except that was a 500 million dollar taxpayer cost. It's all a hoax to make the political class even richer with your taxpayer dollars.
Just as bad is all the government (our) money funding of NGOs. Like the 2 billion dollars Biden sent to GA Democrat Stacy Abrams to fund her "green" NGO that was previously worth $100. The grifters take millions in salaries as CEO's of the corrupt NGOs and employ their family members and friends as high paid executives with unlimited expense accounts and a fraction of the money ends up for the stated "cause". All stock trading for members of Congress needs to be banned for the term of their office and all government funding of NGOs needs to end. After all, why are they called "non Government Agencies"?
All of this is why the Democrats and rich politicians don't care about the never ending government "money printing" that is driving inflation and bankrupting middle class Americans and why they are so outraged at Musk for rooting out government waste, fraud and malfeasance.
Lemon is a pathetic irrelevant incompetent inconsequential has been. And Mr wonderful is close to being a bloviating gas bag on TV too often but he knows how to make money by working —