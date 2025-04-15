Kevin O’Leary put Trump-deranged Don Lemon in his place for complaining about President Trump telling Americans “it’s a good time to buy” the stock market at the peak of tariff hysteria.

Watch Video

“You have no problem with the President telling people it’s time to buy?” Lemon asked O’Leary.

“Yeah, he’s telling people to go buy the America index, a president is supposed to do that. He’s supposed to be a cheerleader!” O’Leary fired back. “We should be spending our time worried about the country, not trying to throw Trump in jail all the time!”

Lemon questioned the claim that people wanted to throw Trump in jail over this, but of course that is the insinuation behind accusing him of insider trading. He played the clip of Trump joking with businessmen about how much they made in the market’s recovery after the initial drop at the start of the tariffs.

“Not a bit cringe?” Lemon asked O’Leary of the video clip.

“No, no, “ O’Leary answered. “Don I’m helping you with your Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“I don’t have Trump Derangement Syndrome!” Lemon snapped. “And I’m not a Democrat so don’t even try it!”

Watch the awkward clash right here:

Watch Video

Jim Jordan SHUTS DOWN obnoxious Jasmine Crockett, puts an end to her woke rant in congress

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan fired back at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for an absurd rant against Kash Patel, Trump and DOGE’s attempt to clean the corruption out of the FBI.

Watch Video

“Today is nothing more than a dog and pony show for the Republicans to avoid facing the American people for the trash policies that are killing the economy and our democracy,” Crockett said. “We are here today because Republicans are willing to throw our country’s top law enforcement agents under the bus to appease Trump and execute his political vengeance!”

Jordan was eager to chime in, starting by saying that Pam Bondi’s Justice Department is far superior and more transparent than the previous administration’s DOJ. “They couldn’t tell us who planted the pipe bombs, who leaked the Dobbs opinion, who put cocaine at the White House! They couldn’t tell us any of that but they had plenty of time to put together a memo to investigate moms and dads at school board meetings,… they equated pro-life catholics to extremists!”

“That is as political as you can get!!” Jordan exploded, obliterating Crockett’s premise that the Trump DOJ is focussed on political objectives in an unprecedented way.

Watch Jordan go off at Crockett and the Democrats for accusing Trump of exactly what they have been doing for the past four years:

Watch Video